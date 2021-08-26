McCarter Announces Covid-19 Audience Safety Guidelines

Today, McCarter Theatre Center announced its audience policies and procedures for performances. These policies will be in place through December 31, 2021 and are subject to change at any time. McCarter's website - www.mccarter.org - will always have the most up to date policies.

Effective immediately, audience members over the age of 12 will be required to show proof that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before entering McCarter. Exceptions will be made for children under 12 and people with a medical or religious exemption to vaccination. These guests must show proof of a negative PCR test taken within 36 hours of the performance time or a negative antigen test taken within 6 hours of the performance time. All guests regardless of age or vaccination status will be required to wear masks while inside the theatre building.

"Our priority will continue to be ensuring the safety of our workforce, our patrons, and the entire McCarter community against COVID," said McCarter's Managing Director Michael S. Rosenberg. "Even as more of us are vaccinated, we realize that COVID and its variants continue to threaten health and, in some cases, the lives of people in the United States and around the world. This audience requirement for masks and vaccines (or negative tests) will be in addition to our staff requirement for masks and vaccines. These policies are all part of our commitment to a return to in person performances that are safe, simple, and social."

McCarter Theater Center will reopen their doors this Fall with a robust slate of events across music, theater, dance, spoken word, and family programming. The Opening Weekend kicks off on Friday, September 24 at 8pm in McCarter's Mathews Theater with 15-time Grammy Award winner Béla Fleck - in his first bluegrass tour in 24 years My Bluegrass Heart - the third chapter of a trilogy beginning with his 1988 album Drive. Then on Sunday afternoon, Sept 26, McCarter invites the entire community to "GARBA 360," a free outdoor event celebrating the traditional Gujarati Social Folk Dance experience. With dance lessons, performance, and live music, this off-site extravaganza takes place at the Princeton Shopping Center where families and friends are invited to gather for a fun afternoon to mix, move, and mingle.

"In conversations with our audiences and artists, we know that there is a great desire to come together and share the experience of live performance. The science of masks, vaccines, and tests will help make this happen," said Sarah Rasmussen, McCarter's Artistic Director.

Staff from McCarter Theatre Center have participated in collective efforts towards reopening in committee meetings convened by New Jersey Theatre Alliance, and guided by their medical consultant, Dr. Stuart Weiss. 25+ arts organizations across the state will be joining McCarter and NJTA with similar vaccination and mask policies. To learn more about NJTA's reopening campaign, Opening, Night, Opening Right, and to take your Theatre Lover's Pledge for Safety, please visit openingright.com or njtheatrealliance.org.