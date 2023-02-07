Mayo Performing Arts Center Presents DISNEY'S WINNIE THE POOH: THE NEW MUSICAL STAGE ADAPTATION, March 18

Disney's Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation, created and directed by Jonathan Rockefeller, will be arriving at Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown for two performances on Saturday, March 18 at 1 pm and 5 pm. Tickets are $19-$39.

Please note that the 5 pm performance will be sensory friendly. MPAC sensory friendly performances have been designed to create a supportive, welcoming experience for children on the autism spectrum. Each performance features modulated sound and light levels and a relaxed environment where the audience is free to talk, vocalize, and leave and re-enter the seating area.

The celebrated show for families of all ages, will bring Pooh, Christopher Robin, and their best friends Piglet, Eeyore, Kanga, Roo, Rabbit, and Owl (and Tigger too!).

Inspired by the beloved books by A. A. Milne and the classic Disney featurettes, Disney's Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation was welcomed in New York beginning in October 2021 garnered rave reviews where it was called "A perfect introduction to live theater. It's a captivating adventure with spectacular puppetry," (Mommy Poppins); "Charming and whimsical stage show that Pooh surpasses every expectation I had for it," (The Laughing Place); "Winnie the Pooh is delightfully first-rate," (Theatre Pizzazz); "Irresistible.," (DC Metro Arts); "An hour of bountiful joy," (New York Theatre Guide); "Mesmerizing life-size puppets and original Sherman Brothers tunes, the beautiful new Winnie the Pooh musical is must-see," (Theatrely); "The new 'Winnie the Pooh' musical Is sweeter than honey." (Toy Insider), and "Enchanting!" (Time Out).

"The music, the spectacular life-size puppets, and the charming performances are the perfect way to introduce (or re-introduce) audiences to live theatre, and this is a must-see show for Winnie the Pooh fans of all ages. We are excited to bring the Hundred Acre Wood to Morristown so that audiences of all ages can join us for this heartwarming production" said Jonathan Rockefeller.

In a new story from the Hundred Acre Wood, this fresh stage adaptation is told with impressive life-size puppetry, telling exciting new stories featuring characters that have played iconic roles in the lives of children for generations. Accompanying the magical, modern narrative is an original score from Nate Edmondson, which features some of the songs written for the animated feature from The Sherman Brothers', including Winnie the Pooh, The Blustery Day, The Wonderful Thing About Tigger's, Whoop-De-Dooper Bounce, and A.A. Milne's The More It Snows.

The creative team includes set design co-designed by Jack Golden and Joshua Warner, lighting design by Jamie Roderick, costume design by Lindsay McWilliams Original music and orchestrations by Nate Edmondson, and puppets built by Rockefeller Productions (lead builder Matthew Lish).

For additional information, visit www.WinnieThePoohShow.com.