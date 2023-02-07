Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Mayo Performing Arts Center Presents DISNEY'S WINNIE THE POOH: THE NEW MUSICAL STAGE ADAPTATION, March 18

The celebrated show for families of all ages, will bring Pooh, Christopher Robin, and their best friends Piglet, Eeyore, Kanga, Roo, Rabbit, and Owl (and Tigger too!).

Feb. 07, 2023  

Mayo Performing Arts Center Presents DISNEY'S WINNIE THE POOH: THE NEW MUSICAL STAGE ADAPTATION, March 18

Disney's Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation, created and directed by Jonathan Rockefeller, will be arriving at Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown for two performances on Saturday, March 18 at 1 pm and 5 pm. Tickets are $19-$39.

Please note that the 5 pm performance will be sensory friendly. MPAC sensory friendly performances have been designed to create a supportive, welcoming experience for children on the autism spectrum. Each performance features modulated sound and light levels and a relaxed environment where the audience is free to talk, vocalize, and leave and re-enter the seating area.

The celebrated show for families of all ages, will bring Pooh, Christopher Robin, and their best friends Piglet, Eeyore, Kanga, Roo, Rabbit, and Owl (and Tigger too!).

Inspired by the beloved books by A. A. Milne and the classic Disney featurettes, Disney's Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation was welcomed in New York beginning in October 2021 garnered rave reviews where it was called "A perfect introduction to live theater. It's a captivating adventure with spectacular puppetry," (Mommy Poppins); "Charming and whimsical stage show that Pooh surpasses every expectation I had for it," (The Laughing Place); "Winnie the Pooh is delightfully first-rate," (Theatre Pizzazz); "Irresistible.," (DC Metro Arts); "An hour of bountiful joy," (New York Theatre Guide); "Mesmerizing life-size puppets and original Sherman Brothers tunes, the beautiful new Winnie the Pooh musical is must-see," (Theatrely); "The new 'Winnie the Pooh' musical Is sweeter than honey." (Toy Insider), and "Enchanting!" (Time Out).

"The music, the spectacular life-size puppets, and the charming performances are the perfect way to introduce (or re-introduce) audiences to live theatre, and this is a must-see show for Winnie the Pooh fans of all ages. We are excited to bring the Hundred Acre Wood to Morristown so that audiences of all ages can join us for this heartwarming production" said Jonathan Rockefeller.

In a new story from the Hundred Acre Wood, this fresh stage adaptation is told with impressive life-size puppetry, telling exciting new stories featuring characters that have played iconic roles in the lives of children for generations. Accompanying the magical, modern narrative is an original score from Nate Edmondson, which features some of the songs written for the animated feature from The Sherman Brothers', including Winnie the Pooh, The Blustery Day, The Wonderful Thing About Tigger's, Whoop-De-Dooper Bounce, and A.A. Milne's The More It Snows.

The creative team includes set design co-designed by Jack Golden and Joshua Warner, lighting design by Jamie Roderick, costume design by Lindsay McWilliams Original music and orchestrations by Nate Edmondson, and puppets built by Rockefeller Productions (lead builder Matthew Lish).

For additional information, visit www.WinnieThePoohShow.com.




Come In From The Cold For A Night Of Laughs At The COMEDY CORNER At Township Theatre Photo
Come In From The Cold For A Night Of Laughs At The COMEDY CORNER At Township Theatre
Joey Callahan will be headlining the next comedy show at the Comedy Corner at Township Theatre on Saturday February 18 at 9:00 PM. Joey has performed at comedy clubs and casinos across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.
Roxey Ballet to Present JOURNEY BACK TO THE 80s This April Photo
Roxey Ballet to Present JOURNEY BACK TO THE 80s This April
Roxey Ballet will present Journey Back to the 80s in April. Whether you're nostalgic for the music of the 1980s or are discovering it for the first time, one thing is for certain: Roxey Ballet's newest production will have you dancing in your seats.
Review: CLYDE’S at George Street Playhouse-A True Gem of a Play Photo
Review: CLYDE’S at George Street Playhouse-A True Gem of a Play
George Street Playhouse (GSP) is presenting the lively and moving comedy, 'Clyde’s' through February 19th.
THE SECRET GARDEN Comes to Music Mountain Theatre Photo
THE SECRET GARDEN Comes to Music Mountain Theatre
The enchanting classic of children's literature is reimagined in brilliant musical style. The Secret Garden will be presented on weekends from February 3 - 19, with a total of 12 performances. Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 PM, Saturdays and Sundays at 3 PM.

More Hot Stories For You


Come In From The Cold For A Night Of Laughs At The COMEDY CORNER At Township TheatreCome In From The Cold For A Night Of Laughs At The COMEDY CORNER At Township Theatre
February 7, 2023

Joey Callahan will be headlining the next comedy show at the Comedy Corner at Township Theatre on Saturday February 18 at 9:00 PM. Joey has performed at comedy clubs and casinos across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.
THE SECRET GARDEN Comes to Music Mountain TheatreTHE SECRET GARDEN Comes to Music Mountain Theatre
February 7, 2023

The enchanting classic of children's literature is reimagined in brilliant musical style. The Secret Garden will be presented on weekends from February 3 - 19, with a total of 12 performances. Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 PM, Saturdays and Sundays at 3 PM.
THE ROSENBERG/STRANGE FRUIT PROJECT Comes to the New Jersey Repertory CompanyTHE ROSENBERG/STRANGE FRUIT PROJECT Comes to the New Jersey Repertory Company
February 7, 2023

New Jersey Repertory Company will present The Rosenberg/Strange Fruit Project written by John Jiler and directed by Margarett Perry. The play stars John Jiler and clarinetist, Lee Odom. Performances run March 9 through April 2, Thursdays & Fridays 8pm; Saturdays 3pm & 8pm; and Sundays at 2pm
ONLY HUMAN Comes to Vivid Stage This MonthONLY HUMAN Comes to Vivid Stage This Month
February 7, 2023

Vivid Stage, in residence at Oakes Center at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit, will present Only Human: Stories of Connection from February 23 through March 5. The evening is made up of seven short plays by the playwrights Barbara Blumenthal-Erlich, Laura Ekstrand, Steve Harper, Stephen Kaplan, Mark Harvey Levine, Matthew Weaver and David Lee White.
Leading Artists Perform, Discuss, and Celebrate Author Philip Roth at Weekend-Long Festival Next MonthLeading Artists Perform, Discuss, and Celebrate Author Philip Roth at Weekend-Long Festival Next Month
February 7, 2023

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), the anchor cultural institution for the city of Newark and the state of New Jersey, in collaboration with the Newark Public Library, will present PHILIP ROTH UNBOUND, a weekend-long festival that will celebrate, challenge and explore the life, legacy and work of novelist and Newark-native Philip Roth, on what would have been his 90th birthday weekend.  
share