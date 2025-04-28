MY BIG GAY ITALIAN CASINO ADVENTURE Returning to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Off-Broadway veteran actor and producer Anthony J. Wilkinson has set two performances of his hit new comedy show, “My Big Gay Italian Casino Adventure,” for Sound Waves Theater at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. The shows are slated for Friday and Saturday, June 6 and 7, at 8 p.m. Tickets are on sale and can be purchased here or here. All shows are subject to change.

This is the first time Wilkinson has launched a new show beyond New York City’s off-Broadway area. He has opened six shows off Broadway –- My Big Gay Italian Wedding, Boys Just Wanna Have Fun, My Big Gay Italian Funeral, My Big Gay Italian Midlife Crisis, The Real Housewives of Secaucus and My Big Gay Italian Christmas, which was successfully revived at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City in December.

In this chapter of Wilkinson’s two-decade-running life saga, Anthony Pinnunziato sells his now billion dollar company, “Body Body” and opens the first gay and lesbian casino in Atlantic City. Anthony’s novel idea, Pinnunziato Palace, opens in Atlantic City with much awaited excitement from the community, but problems and obstacles quickly arise. New love triangles and quadrangles, new crazy characters and new life challenges for Anthony Pinnunziato can all be expected.

“Given the nature of the show and my extended relationship with Hard Rock Atlantic City, I felt that I wanted to open the show there,” said Wilkinson. “The team and management have overwhelmingly supported my brand, as well as the LGBTQ+ community, making this the perfect place for the birth and creation of the new show.”

In his review of the new show, Jonny Kandell of Out in Jersey applauds the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. He writes, “Hard Rock Atlantic City is proving to be an affirming ally and the ultimate spot for LGBTQ travelers coming to New Jersey’s most famous boardwalk.”

In 2003, Wilkinson’s original production of “My Big Gay Italian Wedding” opened off-Broadway at the Actor’s Playhouse and later moved to Theatre Four in the spring of 2004. The restaged production debuted in 2009 at the St. George Theatre to rave reviews prompting an explosive revival on Restaurant Row with a fully out Equity cast in 2010. The run was expected to last six weeks but wound up extending 14 times in the same location.

Born and raised in New York, Wilkinson began his career as an Intern Writer at ABC Daytime’s “One Life To Live,” working his way up to the position of Associate Director for which he earned 11 nominations and three Daytime Emmy Awards and was a two-time recipient of the Directors Guild of America Award. In 2017, Wilkinson was cast in the Soap Opera “Tainted Dreams,” which earned him a nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

Photo Courtesy of Anthony J. Wilkinson

