MURDER FOR TWO Comes to Bergen County in June

Skyline Theatre Company, Bergen County's most established professional theatre company, presents a weekend of live theatrical performances of "Murder for Two" from Thursday, June 2 through Sunday, June 5 at the George Frey Center for Arts and Recreation in Bergen County's Fair Lawn.

Performances begin on Thursday, June 2 at 7:30pm, followed by additional performances on Friday, June 3 at 7:30pm and Saturday, June 4 at 7:30pm, concluding with a Sunday, June 5 matinee at 2:00pm. All performances take place in the Fair Lawn Community Center at 10-10 20th Street in Fair Lawn.

Tickets are available to reserve in advance through Skyline's online box office at SkylineTheatreCompany.org, on site up to 30 minutes prior to curtain time, or by making a phone reservation at 800-474-1299. Tickets are $30 for adults and $25 for seniors and students.

Everyone is a suspect in "Murder for Two" - a hilarious musical murder mystery with a very theatrical twist: one actor investigates the crime, while the actor plays all of the suspects...and they both play the piano!

"Murder for Two" is the perfect blend of music, mayhem and murder in a hilarious 90-minute production featuring two performers who portray thirteen roles-not to mention the piano-in a witty and winking homage to old-fashioned murder mysteries. The New York Times calls it "INGENIOUS! A snazzy double-act that spins out a comic mystery animated by funny, deftly turned songs."

Directed by Skyline co-founder and artistic director Sam Scalamoni, "Murder for Two" stars two very busy singer-actor performers Matthew McGloin and Broadway's Gary Adler. Matt regularly performs Off-Broadway in New York City, including The Hello Girls (Prospect Theater Company/59E59, OCR), Bastard Jones (The Cell), CasablancaBox (HERE Arts), Xanadu (Piper Theatre), as well as workshops/readings Tectonic Theater Project, Abingdon Theatre Company, Dixon Place, and The Lark. Gary has worked in New York City theatre for three decades, has conducted The Radio City Christmas Spectacular and Avenue Q on Broadway, and wrote off-Broadway's Altar Boyz.

This production is made possible in part by a grant administered by the Bergen County Division of Historic and Cultural Affairs from funds granted by The New Jersey State Council on the Arts and is sponsored in part by funding from The New Jersey State Council of the Arts.

Additional local sponsor partners include New Bridge Medical Center, BDP Plumbing, Ashley Farms, Mason & Company Landscaping and Pine Cone Chiropractic.

As members of the New Jersey Theatre Alliance, Skyline Theatre Company pledges to protect the health and safety of all who come through our doors, onto our stage, and work within our organization. We follow the most current medical advice, meeting or exceeding all local and national safety guidelines. "Murder for Two" audience members will be ask to follow all posted health guidelines and wearing masks will be recommended. Patrons who are feeling ill the day of the performance or who have been exposed to someone who has COVID-19 are asked to not attend the performance and will be given full refunds.