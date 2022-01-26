MPAC's Spring Youth Production To Return In June 2022 With Andrew Lloyd Webber's SCHOOL OF ROCK

MPAC has announced the return of its annual spring youth production this June when it presents Andrew Lloyd Webber's School of Rock The Musical, June 3-June 5.

"After a two year hiatus, we're thrilled to be able to bring our fully produced musical back to the MPAC stage!" said Cathy Roy, MPAC's Director of Education and the Director of the production.

This will be MPAC's eighth spring production, and its first since 2019. The production will feature a cast of young performers ranging from age 10-25.

"School of Rock is a loving testimony to the transforming power of music, performing and the participation in the arts," Roy says. "We've seen firsthand over the last two years how important it has been to keep our students engaged in our Performing Arts School classes. Whether virtual, in person or hybrid, these programs have provided a critical outlet for students of all ages during a very challenging and isolating time. School of Rock feels like the perfect choice for us right now. It's fun, uplifting and inspiring, and will feature a lot of talented young musicians and performers. We can't wait to give them this professional opportunity and positive experience while once again sharing their talent with our MPAC audience!"

Auditions for School of Rock will take place at MPAC February 13-15 for performers ages 10-25. MPAC is seeking:

· Performers ages 10-13 (or who look 10-13): strong singer actors who also play any of the following instruments: Piano, Guitar, Bass, Drums

· Performers ages 10-13 (or who look 10-13) strong singer actors (many roles do not need to play instruments)

· Performers ages 14 - 25, for Principal roles and Supporting Cast. Performers should be excellent actors who sing and move well.

Based on the hit 2003 film, Andrew Lloyd Webber's School of Rock The Musical follows Dewey Finn, a down-on-his-luck wannabe rock star. After Dewey is kicked out of his band and threatened with eviction, his fortunes take a turn when poses as his roommate to take a teaching post at a prestigious prep school. He is horrified to discover that his straight-laced and straight-A students haven't a clue about rock and roll, and he makes it his mission to mold them into a rock band and enter the upcoming Battle of the Bands competition. However, he needs to do all of this away from the prying eyes of the school's principal. Along the way, Dewey finds romance, self-worth, a proper job, and, most importantly, he teaches the children and their parents the beauty of rock!

Additional information about the production and online audition sign-ups are available https://www.mayoarts.org/education/spring-musical. Tickets will go on sale in the spring.