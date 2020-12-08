MPAC Announces Upcoming Virtual and In-Person Events

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

MPAC is continuing its limited capacity concerts this week, but there's much more going on, including two virtual events and the annual MPAC auction.

Live concerts:

Frontiers - The Ultimate Journey Tribute Band: A Very Special Holiday Show

Saturday, December 12 at 6 pm and 8:30 pm

Don't stop believin' in the holiday spirit! Frontiers takes you back to the '80's era, performing Journey's timeless chart topping hits such as "Open Arms," "Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)," "Send Her My Love," "Faithfully," "Don't Stop Believin'," "Who's Crying Now" and more as well as some of your favorite holiday tunes! "Hands down, Frontiers is my favorite Journey tribute to Journey" - Steve Perry.

$39-$49

Livestream available for $20 for 8:30 pm

A Very Broadway Christmas

with Kelli Rabke, Jessica Hendy and Scott Coulter accompanied by John Fischer

Sunday, December 13 at 3 pm

From "Winter Wonderland" to "White Christmas," it's a merry celebration of all things holiday featuring Broadway's Kelli Rabke (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Les Miserables), Jessica Hendy (Cats, Aida) and Scott Coulter (PBS' A Christmas Carol), with John Fischer on piano.

$49-$59; students: $29

Livestream: $20

Virtual Events

MPAC is making virtual events from around the country available for patrons to purchase. These events are not being held on MPAC's stage, but you can purchase them through MPAC.

This week:

Engelbert Humperdinck Christmas Special Livestream

Saturday, December 12 at 3 pm

For the first time ever, fans from all around the world can celebrate the holidays with Engelbert through this intimate livestream event, which will include performances of holiday classics. Virtual VIP Meet & Greet upgrade packages will also give fans the opportunity to receive a live, real-time, private video call direct from Engelbert himself!

$25 for Livestream.

Jagged Little Pill

Sunday, December 13 at 8 pm (on-demand viewing avail for 3 days after premiere)

For the first time in nearly 10 months, the Broadway cast of the 15-time Tony Award-nominated musical JAGGED LITTLE PILL is reuniting on stage for one night only - in a special performance live from NYC.

$33

Support MPAC through their live auction:

MPAC's annual online auction continues through Monday, December 14. Bid on great items, including autographed posters, vinyls, wine, weekend getaways and much more. All proceeds will support MPAC arts education programs. Check out the items at MayoArts.Org.

