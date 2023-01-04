MPAC Announces Sensory Friendly Family Shows For 2023

Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC) will present a series of sensory friendly family events at the theatre in 2023.

MPAC sensory friendly performances have been designed to create a supportive, welcoming experience for children on the autism spectrum. Each performance features modulated sound and light levels and a relaxed environment where the audience is free to talk, vocalize, and leave and re-enter the seating area.

All children and their families are welcome to enjoy these performances.

Families with children with special needs can contact the MPAC box office if they have additional questions about sensory friendly events.

2023 Sensory Friendly events:

Pinkalicious

Sunday, February 5, 2023 at 4:30 pm

A girl finds herself in a colorful predicament after her indulgence in too many pink cupcakes causes a severe case of Pinkititis that turns her pink from head to toe! Ages 4-12

$12-$15

The Cat in the Hat

Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 4:30 pm

A boring, rainy afternoon turns into an amazing, mischievous and hilarious adventure when The Cat in the Hat comes calling. Ages 3-8

$12-$15

Disney's Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 5 pm

Disney's iconic Winnie the Pooh, Christopher Robin and their best friends Piglet, Eeyore, Kanga, Roo, Rabbit, and Owl (oh... and don't forget Tigger too!) are featured in a beautifully crafted musical stage adaptation. Featuring the Sherman Brothers' classic Grammy-award winning music with further songs by A.A. Milne, this beautiful stage adaptation is told with stunning life-sized puppetry through the eyes of the characters we all know and love, in a new story from the Hundred Acre Wood. Ages 3-12

$19-$79

Dragons and Mythical Beasts

Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 5 pm

Calling all brave heroes! Enter into a magical world of myths and legends in this fantastical new interactive show for all the family. Unveil myriad dark secrets and come face to face with some of the most magnificent monsters and terrifying beasts ever to walk the earth. Discover the colossal Stone Troll, the mysterious Indrik and Japanese Baku; the Tooth Fairy (not as sweet as you'd think), an adorable Unicorn and majestic Griffin. Take your place among legendary heroes, but just don't wake the Dragon... Ages 4+

$15-$30

Sensory-friendly programs are part of MPAC's commitment to being inclusive to all audiences. Since 2017, MPAC has been the New Jersey provider of The Miracle Project, the Los Angeles-based organization that utilizes music, dance and theatre to unlock the creativity, personalities, and great potential of children on the autism spectrum and with other special needs.