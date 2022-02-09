MPAC Announces CELTIC THUNDER For March 2022

International sensation Celtic Thunder storms onto the MPAC stage with their latest live show, IRELAND, Friday, March 4 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $59-$99.

IRELAND is a brand-new revue show that revisits their most popular Irish and Celtic songs of the past decade and celebrates the influence of Irish and Celtic music around the world.

The Celtic Thunder IRELAND live theatrical show delivers a blend of lively, fast paced and upbeat songs such as "A Place in The Choir" "The Galway Girl" and "Raggle Taggle Gypsy," classic ballads "Mountains of Mourne" and "The Wild Rover," and renowned Irish love songs such as "She Moved Through The Fair" and "Danny Boy." All are performed with a special Celtic Thunder twist, of course.

Drawing from their most popular TV specials and hits since their inception, IRELAND features the songs and performances that launched Celtic Thunder into the hearts and homes of audiences across the U.S .and Canada, winning them the mantle of "Top World Music Act" in Billboard five times over.

Renowned for their blended harmonies and wonderful arrangements, the ensemble numbers in Celtic Thunder IRELAND reflect the power of the soloists, who range in age from mid 20's to 40's and feature songs that depict both their musical footprint over the past 12 years as well as their amazing musical heritage. Celtic Thunder vocalists are backed, as always, by the amazing 8-piece Celtic Thunder band, ensuring that Celtic Thunder IRELAND has something special something to offer to everyone.

Formed in Dublin in 2007, Celtic Thunder is a multi-dimensional musical and theatrical ensemble celebrated around the world for emotionally powerful performances and a state-of-the-art production. Billboard magazine has named Celtic Thunder the Top World Album Artist (in 2008, 2009, 2011, 2015 and 2016) while the group has had LPs placed in the World Album Top 10 every year since 2008.

CELTIC THUNDER IRELAND is produced by Sharon Browne.

As of press time, MPAC patrons must show proof of vaccination, or a negative COVID test within 48 hours of an event, and wear masks at all times.