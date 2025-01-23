MOMIX â€“ ALICE Takes The Stage At NJPAC This Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Witness a night of spectacular dance and illusion with MOMIX-ALICE, a magical performance created by the dance company MOMIX on Sunday, January 26 at 7:00 p.m.Â

The company returns to NJPAC for the first time since its presentation of Best of MOMIX in 2019.

Inspired by Lewis Carroll's Alice in Wonderland, dancers transform into Caterpillars, White Rabbits, Mad Hatters, the Queen of Hearts, and other characters from the classic tale. With mind-bending acrobatics, mysterious illusions, and whimsical surprises, anything can happen on this adventure!

Under Moses Pendleton's direction, MOMIX has wowed international audiences with work of exceptional inventiveness and physical beauty for 40 years.

MOMIX, a company of dancer-illusionists under the direction of Moses Pendleton, works to create visually stunning and theatrical performances combining elaborate dances with spectacular props and costumes such as silks, skis, and visuals. The company has been featured on TV, film, and commercially and broadcast to 55 countries worldwide. Each performance pushes the body's boundaries and reaches a point where dance and multimedia presentations have not yet gone before. As Pendelton explains, MOMIX endeavors to create pieces "using the human body to investigate non-human worlds..."

Travel down the rabbit hole MOMIX-style with Moses Pendleton's newest creation, Alice, inspired by Alice in Wonderland. As Alice's body grows and shrinks and grows again, Pendleton's dancers extend themselves using props, ropes, and other dancers. In an endless search for another gravity, Pendleton combines athletic dance, riveting music, outrageous costumes, inventive props, and pure talent to create an entertaining multimedia experience that will surprise, enchant, and astonish. As Alice falls down the rabbit hole and experiences every kind of transformation, so will the audience.

A mix of breathtaking athleticism and stunning artistic beauty, MOMIX once again delivers a performance experience derived from the incredible Alice in Wonderland story that is sure to both amaze and delight audiences.

Tickets are on sale now by visitingÂ njpac.orgÂ or calling 888. GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office located at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.

