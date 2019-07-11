Luna Stage To Present Sensory-Friendly Performance Of LUNA

Luna Stage will present a sensory-friendly performance of Ramón Esquivel's Luna, a bilingual play in Spanish and English for all ages, on Sunday, July 21 at 11:00 am. Luna is an imaginative and hopeful tale of friendship, inspired by stories of migrant kids and their families. The full production runs July 20-28 at Luna Stage.

The sensory-friendly performance is designed especially to create a welcoming, inclusive, and relaxed experience for individuals on the autism spectrum, with sensory sensitivities, or with other special needs. Slight adjustments to the production will include reduction of jarring sounds and lighting cues.

Audience members will be invited to enter the theatre at 10:30 am to familiarize themselves with the surroundings. During the performance, audience lighting will remain on to reduce anxiety. A welcoming seating area in an adjoining room will be available, for those patrons who wish to move around the space or take a break from the production. Resource materials will also be available beforehand so patrons can familiarize themselves with the storyline, characters and context.

Luna tells the funny and hopeful story of Soledad, who sings and dances with the stars and moon every night. Her family is always on the move, so it's easier to talk to Luna, the moon, than to other kids. But Soledad has always wanted to have human friends, so one day she tries something new. This universal tale will speak to everyone who has ever struggled to make friends and keep them.

The production will include original music by Cooper Davis and features members of StudioLuna's Performance Conservatory Teen Ensemble in conjunction with adult performers. It is directed by Luna Stage Artistic Associate Chris Kuiken.

Tickets are $15 and are available at LunaStage.org/LunaThePlay.

Purchase Before July 15 for Discounts!

$10 with code LUNA10, purchase by July 15 (limit 4 per purchase)

$30 for Family Pack of 4 tickets with code LUNAFAM, purchase by July 15

*Sensory-Friendly Performance - July 21 at 11:00 am

Regular Performances July 20, 27, 28 at 11:00 am

Running Time: 50 minutes, no intermission





