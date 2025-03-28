Lineup Set For The 2025 Season Of The Back Deck Outdoor Concert Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Entering its sixth year, the Back Deck concert series will return with a robust season of performances featuring a lively mix of outstanding talents in jazz, classical, and genres in-between. Under the direction of Producer Gregory Burrus, the 2025 season promises a dynamic variety of memorable concerts under the stars. Patrons are invited to bring chairs, set up picnics, and enjoy the sunset for this special program that The New York Times said made it "Joyous to be in Jersey." Tickets go on sale April 14 (for museum members) and April 21 (general public).

"We are thrilled to welcome this international array of performers to our unexpectedly elegant, outdoor setting," said Thomas J. Loughman the Morris Museum's President & CEO. "Gregory brings a wealth of experience and musical knowledge to this eclectic series, and we are delighted to have his steady hand guiding the season."

Highlights performing this year include:

· Lynette Sheard (West Orange, NJ) brings her legendary sound to a special 1920's "Gatsby-style" performance

· Cuarteto Latinoamericano (Mexico) performs for the first time with the Morris Museum as part of their 2025 US tour

· Jazz superstar and Short Hills native Evan Sherman returns with another big band experience sure to sell out once again

· John Lee (South Orange, NJ), longtime Dizzie Gillespie bassist, brings his band and his unforgettable sound to the series

· GRAMMY-Award nominated Black Oak Ensemble (Chicago, IL) returns for another season

· The Alaya Project (Oakland, CA) joins the series for the first time with their innovative style of Indian classical music and contemporary jazz and funk

Since launching in July 2020, The Back Deck has presented over 75 performances of critically acclaimed artists, welcomed more than 11,000 patrons, and received critical praise from local and national media. The series has presented established artists and rising stars with several ensembles going on to receive national acclaim. Now an established part of the regional cultural landscape, the Museum's elevated parking deck has become known for elegant tailgates and world-class music each summer.

Back Deck 2025 Schedule*

Amani: June 27

John Lee & Friends: July 3

Frisson Winds: July 10

The Fumos: July 12

Lynette Sheard Live!: July 24

Richard Baratta: August 2

Cuarteto Latinoamericano: August 7

The Alaya Project: August 8

Evan Sherman & Friends: August 14

Tesla Quartet: August 23

Mike Davis & The New Wonders: September 4

Black Oak Ensemble: September 11

*Subject to change

