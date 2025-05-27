LOVE ISLAND USA Sets Summer Pop-Up Villa Casting Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This summer, Peacock’s LOVE ISLAND USA is touring the country with a pop-up villa where fans can record a casting tape to be considered for an upcoming season of the hit series. Peacock will celebrate LOVE ISLAND USA SEASON 7, premiering June 3 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT, by bringing the Pop-Up Villa: Casting Tour to the Jersey Shore, Atlanta and San Diego.

In addition to the casting tape, visitors to the Pop-Up Villa: Casting Tour can show off their rizz and strike their best Islander poses in iconic photo ops inspired by the Villa, get beauty tips from experts, and much more.

Brand partners CeraVe, Maybelline New York, Liquid I.V. and TheraBreath all enter the Pop-up Villa to prepare for the hottest season yet. Fans will be able to find their perfect match foundation shade with a makeup artist in Maybelline’s glam space, while CeraVe will provide dermatologist-approved skincare tips and the opportunity to try new products. Plus, TheraBreath and Liquid I.V. will keep attendees fresh and hydrated with samples.

Please visit here for updates and more information. If you are not able to make it to Peacock’s Love Island USA Pop-Up Villa: Casting Tour this year but are still ready to turn heads, visit ITV's official casting website for a chance to apply.

LOVE ISLAND USA SEASON 7 will introduce a brand new roster of sexy singles, new additions to the vibrant Fiji villa, and the return of Casa Amor. Temptations will rise and drama will ensue as Islanders face brand new couples' challenges, jaw-dropping twists and turns, and even a few surprise guests. Once again, viewers will be able to vote for their favorite couples via the Love Island USA app to determine which Islanders will recouple, who will remain in the villa, and who goes home heartbroken.

Pop-up Locations and Dates

Saturday, June 7th: Jersey Shore Bar Anticipation - 703 16th Ave, Lake Como, NJ 07719 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm ET

Saturday, June 14th: Atlanta Park Tavern - 500 10th St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm ET

Saturday, June 28th: San Diego Pacific Beach Parking Lot - 915 Felspar St, San Diego, CA 92109 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm PT



ABOUT LOVE ISLAND USA:

Peacock Original LOVE ISLAND USA, from ITV Entertainment, features a group of sexy singles on a search for love in a beautiful villa. Throughout their stay in a tropical oasis, Islanders will couple up to face new heart-racing challenges and bigger twists and turns than ever before. Temptations will rise and drama will ensue as new “bombshells” arrive, forcing Islanders to decide if they want to remain with their current partners or recouple with someone new.

Comments

Best Off-Broadway Musical - Live Standings CATS: The Jellicle Ball - Perelman Performing Arts Center - 17% Drag: The Musical - New World Stages Stage III - 15% Ragtime - New York City Center - 12% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds