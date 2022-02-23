LIVE AND IN COLOR: The 2022 West Windsor Arts Spring Gala & Art Auction Set For March 12

West Windsor Arts is sending a clear message with this year's annual gala and art auction, the nonprofit's most critical fundraiser of the year: "After three years, it's time we come together, at our home or your own, to experience the pure joy of the spring season with purpose and abandon."

It has been nearly three years since the arts center held its signature gala at the arts center. Their 2020 event was scheduled for March 24, less than 10 days after the COVID-19 shutdown began. Unlike many organizations in a similar situation during those first days of the shutdown, they did not cancel or postpone the event. They carried on virtually, a common scenario now but a brave move back then. As early and bold adopters of online programming, they were able to carry on with many of their classes, workshops and camps without interruption, even as they faced a multitude of challenges, obstacles and financial setbacks. And that is something to celebrate!

Of course, it's vitally important after two difficult years that the arts center now raises urgent funding so they can continue to provide high-quality cultural programming that brings people together and helps transform the world through the arts.

This year's gala seeks to do that through sponsorships, art and ticket sales, and donations. Live and In Color, as the name implies, will be a colorful, exuberant event at the arts center. But it will also be broadcast live from the arts center with hosts Mikel Cirkus and Sashi Sreekanth leading viewers through the experience. Cirkus and Sreekanth are both artists, West Windsor Art Board members and active members of the community.

The evening promises to be an immersive experience complete with a "color room" where, in the spirit of Holi, colored powdered paint will be tossed in the air with abandonment. "Come dressed to impress, or dress for the mess, or both," says Sreekanth.

A henna artist from Bridal by Anu in Princeton will also be at the arts center for those who enjoy the fun and joy of temporary body art and creative expression.

"We want everyone to feel comfortable participating, in any way they like, whether that's from home, at the arts center, with or without a trip to the 'color room,' or by following the online bidding of their favorite works of art on their phone," says Cirkus.

In addition to the "color room," the event will feature music provided by a DJ, a delicious array of modern Indian/fusion foods by Masala Clan, a bar featuring wine, beer and soft drinks, and a number of arts activities.

There will be some amazing artworks for sale in the silent auction. New this year will be a collection of 8X8" pieces called "GR8 Works." Each piece will be available as a "buy it now" item for $88. No bidding necessary. You like it? You buy it.

This year's silent auction will spotlight the works of 20 "Featured Artists" selected for their involvement with West Windsor Arts, their exemplary artist portfolio and their success as an artist. These artists' works will be offered for bid in the silent auction, beginning February 28 and ending at 9 p.m. on March 12, 2022. Each of the featured artists is donating 100% of their proceeds to West Windsor Arts.

For more information about the event, or to become a sponsor, visit westwindsorarts.org/exhibitions.