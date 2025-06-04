Jersey Shore Young Playwrights Festival to Debut in Holmdel This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Stargazer Performing Arts has announced the launch of the first-ever Jersey Shore Young Playwrights Festival, a new event spotlighting original works by teen writers from across the Jersey Shore region. The festival will take place on Friday, June 20 at the Duncan Smith Theater in Holmdel, New Jersey.

Open to students ages 13 to 18 from Monmouth, Ocean, Atlantic, and Cape May counties, the festival offers young playwrights the opportunity to see their scripts brought to life in staged readings performed by local actors. The event will conclude with a post-show talkback featuring the writers and directors.

“This festival is about giving young writers a platform to hear their words performed and to connect with other creative minds,” said Jim DeVivo, co-director of Stargazer and director of the festival. “These teens are tackling big ideas with courage, humor, and heart. It's going to be an inspiring evening.”

Featured Playwrights and Plays:

Rocco Impreveduto (Holmdel High School) – Murder, the Director Wrote, a comedic murder mystery set backstage at a high school drama club.

Ryann McArthur (Communications High School) – Coffee. Black., a whimsical reunion between two old friends in a chaotic coffee shop.

Molly Pease (Grunin Performing Arts Academy) – A Moment in the Dark, a drama exploring the aftermath of a young woman’s tragic death.

Phineaus Whedon (Communications High School) – Rocky, a comedy about a couple attempting to save their relationship amidst disaster.

Admission is free, but reservations are required due to limited seating. Tickets are available at stargazer.booktix.com. Donations are welcome to support future programming.

