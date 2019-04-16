Jason Tramm Conducts May Concert In Celebration Of The Choral Tradition

Celebrating an ancient Spring tradition dating back centuries noted conductor Jason Tramm will lead the distinguished Morris Choral Society and guest soloist soprano Susanne Burgess in a concert of unforgettable music written expressly for the chorus by the greatest composers of Opera and Broadway. The concert "Greatest Hits from Opera and Broadway" will take place in two performances Saturday May 18 at 8PM and Sunday May 19 at 3PM at the historic United Methodist Church on the Green in Morristown, New Jersey.

"The importance of the choral tradition dates back to Athens in the 5th century BC", said MCS Music Director Jason Tramm. "The ritual performance and competition sung annually by choruses at the Festival of Dionysus is the origin of modern-day western theatre. Emerging from the Dark Ages, Renaissance humanists, musicians, poets and intellectuals known as the Florentine Camerata, were intent on establishing a great culture based on the arts of the classical era, a time they believed to be the height of civilization. Inspired by the choral music of ancient Greece, the members of the Camerata boldly reimagined dramatic music and theatre, previously suppressed by the Middle Ages. What emerged was Opera, a new artform - the synthesis of singing, instrumental music and dance - which immediately took off and grew to be a popular artform throughout the world.

The introduction of the opera in the United States in 18th century New Orleans soon took root in New York City. Many see the Broadway Musical as the natural evolution of opera into a more accessible, popular artform", said Tramm. "It's no wonder many of Opera and Broadway's greatest composers, utilized the chorus's historic, dramatic power, and wrote masterworks expressly for the chorus." Tramm also points out that the MCS concert, which precedes the annual June Tony Awards, underscores the importance of a current initiative called "Everyone On Stage" sponsored by Actor's Equity.

"The 'Everyone On Stage' campaign seeks to recognize the excellence and accomplishment of chorus and ensemble performance with a Tony Award. Given how Opera and classical music performance shares a common tradition with Broadway and the American musical, we support 'Everyone On Stage' too" said Tramm.

Unforgettable choral masterworks from Grand Opera by Verdi, Puccini, Mozart, Wagner, Offenbach and Mascagni will take center stage. Among the "ensemble" hits from the Great White Way will be medleys from Bernstein's West Side Story and Phantom of the Opera, selections from Oh, Kay!, A Little Night Music, and The Tender Land. " Guest soloist, Susanne Burgess will be the featured soloist. Ms. Burgess made her debut this past January with New York City Opera as Hannah in the World Premiere of Dear Erich by Ted Rosenthal. A full lyric and budding spinto soprano Ms. Burgess has received acclaim for her remarkably warm voice with a unique penchant for dramatic coloratura, emotional expression, and stage presence. Also performing in the concert will be the popular sextet Express Male, an independent vocal ensemble and a regular fixture at MCS concerts. Accompanying the chorus will be noted pianist Michael Shane Wittenburg.

Morris Choral Society's Music Director Jason Tramm is recognized as one of the most dynamic young conductors on the podium today. Appointed to the position in 2016, Tramm has led the MCS in the New Jersey premiere of Karl Jenkin's "The Peacemakers" in 2017 as part of MCS Spring Concert "Peace, Triumphant Peace. Now celebrating its 45th year the Morris Choral Society is one of Northern New Jersey's oldest and most active and beloved not-for-profit arts organizations dedicated to enhancing community life by performing and presenting the highest quality classical choral repertoire from the last three centuries.

Tramm also serves as Director of Music in Residence of the Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association for the past 11 years, where he leads the choral, orchestral, and oratorio performances in the 6500-seat historic Great Auditorium, appearing in two National Public Radio broadcasts with organ virtuoso, Gordon Turk and orchestra. The 2009 HDTV broadcast presentation with PBS affiliate NJN, "Verdi Requiem: Live from Ocean Grove" with Tramm at the podium, garnered a regional Emmy Award nomination.

Tramm is an Assistant Professor at Seton Hall University, College of Communication and the Arts where he leads the University Choir, the Chamber Choir and teaches voice and conducting. Tramm currently serves as principal conductor of the MidAtlantic Opera with whom he made his Carnegie Hall debut. A frequent guest conductor, Tramm has led operatic and symphonic performances in Italy, Romania, Albania, and in Hungary, where he recorded an album of rarely heard French operatic arias with the Szeged Symphony. He was Guest Conductor for the Narnia Festival (Narni, Italy) during the 2017 season. Guest conducting/Masterclass engagements for the 2018 season include the Adelphi Orchestra, the Long Island Concert Orchestra, The Mid-Manhattan Performing Arts Foundation, Light Opera of New Jersey, and the University of Hawaii at Manoa.





