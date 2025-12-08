JAGGED LITTLE PILL Begins Performances At The Actors Studio of New Jersey In February

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Actors Studio of New Jersey will launch of its 2026 season with JAGGED LITTLE PILL, the Tony Award-winning musical inspired by the Grammy-winning album by Alanis Morissette. Performances will take place at The Dunellen Theatre on Friday, February 6 at 8:00 PM, Saturday, February 7 at 2:00 PM and 8:00 PM, and Sunday, February 8 at 2:00 PM. Tickets are on sale now at www.actorsstudionj.org.

Featuring music by Alanis Morissette and Glen Ballard, with an original story by Diablo Cody, Jagged Little Pill is a raw, moving, and ultimate celebration of healing, growth, and the power of self-expression. The musical weaves together themes of identity, vulnerability, and family into a deeply human story underscored by Morissette's iconic songs including "You Oughta Know," "Head Over Feet," and "Ironic."

"Since first experiencing the Broadway production of Jagged Little Pill after the pandemic, I've been deeply moved by its honesty and emotional power. To now have the opportunity to bring this story to life through my own artistic lens is an incredible privilege. This musical amplifies some of the most dynamic storytelling in contemporary theater and gives new meaning to Morissette's words, 'Thank you for seeing me, thank you for getting me,'-a sentiment that resonates profoundly through every beat of this Grammy-winning album."

The Actors Studio of New Jersey continues its tradition of producing bold and emotionally resonant works that challenge and inspire audiences. Restaino's direction and choreography promises a compelling and contemporary interpretation that captures the urgency and relevance of the show's message.

This announcement precedes the anticipated reveal of The Actors Studio of New Jersey's 2026 season, which will be announced in the new year.

Tickets for Jagged Little Pill: The Musical are available now. Early booking is encouraged as seating is limited.

New Jersey Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. THE LITTLE MERMAID (HOWELL PAL THEATRE COMPANY) 3.2% of votes 2. SCHOOL OF ROCK (Playhouse 22) 2.9% of votes 3. HAIR (Vanguard Theater Company) 2.9% of votes Vote Now!