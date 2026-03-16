18th Annual AILEY DAY to Return to the New Jersey Performing Arts Center

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Hundreds are expected to gather in Newark for the return of the 18th annual Ailey on Saturday, April 11, 2026, at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC). Ailey Day includes free family-friendly activities for people of all ages and abilities and dancers of all skill levels. The full day of dance immersion kickstarts with classes taught by Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater alumni, Dance New Jersey faculty and NJPAC teaching artists.

In addition to dance classes, the Newark Public Library hosts a story time session with readings of children's books including Alvin Ailey by Andrea Davis Pinkney, illustrated by Brian Pinkney. The afternoon continues with the day's participants showcasing their newly learned dance movements in a "Show & Share" which also features performances from local dance companies.



Registration is required. RSVP in advance by visiting NJPAC at njpac.org/event/ailey-day-26/ or by calling 1.888.GO.NJPAC/1.888.466.5722.



Schedule:

subject to change

8:30 AM - Registration

9:00 AM - Program begins (Welcome, warm-up, and teacher introductions)

10:00 AM - Dance Classes & Story Time Session

11:15 AM - Alvin Ailey Q&A

11:30 AM - 1:30 PM - Show and Share + Performances (this end time is approximate)

Performers + Teachers:

Alvin Arts in Education & Community Programs

Brother Jerome Hunter

Dance New Jersey

Canela Dance

Eastside Dance Project

Footprints Dance Company with Freddie Moore

School of Nimbus

Sharron Miller's Academy for the Performing Arts

Solo Expression with Anthony Solo Harris