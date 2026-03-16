18th Annual AILEY DAY to Return to the New Jersey Performing Arts Center
NJPAC will present a full day of free dance activities and performances in Newark on April 11, celebrating the legacy of Alvin Ailey
Hundreds are expected to gather in Newark for the return of the 18th annual Ailey on Saturday, April 11, 2026, at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC). Ailey Day includes free family-friendly activities for people of all ages and abilities and dancers of all skill levels. The full day of dance immersion kickstarts with classes taught by Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater alumni, Dance New Jersey faculty and NJPAC teaching artists.
In addition to dance classes, the Newark Public Library hosts a story time session with readings of children's books including Alvin Ailey by Andrea Davis Pinkney, illustrated by Brian Pinkney. The afternoon continues with the day's participants showcasing their newly learned dance movements in a "Show & Share" which also features performances from local dance companies.
Registration is required. RSVP in advance by visiting NJPAC at njpac.org/event/ailey-day-26/ or by calling 1.888.GO.NJPAC/1.888.466.5722.
Schedule:
subject to change
8:30 AM - Registration
9:00 AM - Program begins (Welcome, warm-up, and teacher introductions)
10:00 AM - Dance Classes & Story Time Session
11:15 AM - Alvin Ailey Q&A
11:30 AM - 1:30 PM - Show and Share + Performances (this end time is approximate)
Performers + Teachers:
Alvin Arts in Education & Community Programs
Brother Jerome Hunter
Dance New Jersey
Canela Dance
Eastside Dance Project
Footprints Dance Company with Freddie Moore
School of Nimbus
Sharron Miller's Academy for the Performing Arts
Solo Expression with Anthony Solo Harris
Videos