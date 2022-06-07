Issac Delgado & Alain Perez, Alton Brown, Neil Degrasse Tyson and More Announced at NJPAC

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), known for bringing world-class entertainment close to home is announcing a line-up of diverse new shows that go on-sale Friday, June 10that 10:00 AM.

The exciting new shows include Salsa Grammy Winners Issac Delgado & Alain Perez (Nov.18), Food Networks's Alton Brown (Nov.27), Renowned Scientist Neil Degrasse Tyson (Dec.8), talented Psychic Medium, Matt Fraser (Dec.8) and R&B Favorite Gregory Porter (Feb. 18).



Tickets to see these exciting holiday and family shows go on-sale Friday, June 10th at 10am. and can be purchased by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.



ISSAC DELGADO AND ALAIN PEREZ

Friday, November 18, 2022 @ 8:00PM

$39 - $79

Prudential Hall

It's impossible to sit still when Issac Delgado and Alain Perez take the stage. They won a 2021 GRAMMY for their platinum album Cha Cha Chá: Homenaje a lo tradicional, and now they're bringing their dazzling style of salsa and jazz to NJPAC. Issac Delgado is one of Cuba's most famous salsa and timba vocalists, best known as the lead singer of '80s group NG La Banda. Alain Perez is an exceptionally versatile multi-instrumentalist forging new paths in modern Cuban jazz. The duo will have you on your feet as they honor the musical traditions that came before, and dance fearlessly toward the future.



ALTON BROWN HOLIDAY SHOW

Sunday, November 27, 2022 @ 3PM

$44.50 - $129

Prudential Hall

The host of Food Network's Cutthroat Kitchen returns to NJPAC with a multi-media show that blends science, music and food into delicious entertainment.

In Alton Brown Live Beyond Eats!, fans can expect comedy, talk show antics, multimedia presentations, and music (yes, he sings). For this 2022 tour, Brown may also add a slew of fresh ingredients, including new puppets, new songs, plus bigger (and potentially more dangerous) experiments.

On television and on stage, Brown has a knack for mixing science, music and food into pure entertainment. According to Brown: "For this new tour, there will be plenty of new therapy-inducing opportunities during our audience participation segments. I don't want to give too much away, but we're also going to play a little game with the audience ..."

Brown has hosted numerous television series, including Cutthroat Kitchen, Camp Cutthroatand Iron Chef America. He also created, produced and hosted the Peabody Award-winning Good Eats for 13 years on Food Network. Brown is the author of the James Beard Award-winning I'm Just Here for the Food, and the New York Times best-selling sequence, Good Eats. His recent Alton Brown: Every Day Cook is a collection of more than 100 personal recipes - along with a pinch of science and history.



NEIL DEGRASSE TYSON

Thursday, December 8, 7:30PM

$59.50 - $199.40

Prudential Hall

"Of all the amazing things about the Universe, I think two stand above all the rest. One of them is that we know so much about the universe, but another is that there's even more that we don't know." -Neil deGrasse TysonYou're in for a wild ride through the mysteries of our universe with astrophysicist, professor and New York Times best-selling author Neil deGrasse Tyson of the Hayden Planetarium. In this fascinating interactive lecture, you'll explore some of the most tantalizing questions being studied by today's top scientists. Take a journey to the frontiers of the known (and unknown) in this cosmically entertaining evening at NJPAC.



MATT FRASER: PSYCHIC MEDIUM

Friday, December 9, 2022 @ 8PM

$79.50 - $100.00

Prudential Hall

Join psychic medium Matt Fraser for an incredible event at NJPAC. The star of the E! TV series Meet The Frasers and best-selling author of When Heaven Calls will make you gasp, laugh and cry as he performs uncanny live readings. You've seen him bring healing and hope to A-list celebrities, TV audiences and regular people around the world. Now, prepare for a roller coaster of emotions as Matt reveals unknowable secrets, reconnects members of our audience to their lost loved ones, and turns skeptics into true believers.

GREGORY PORTER

Saturday, February 18, 2023, 8pm

$50.50 - $100.50

Prudential Hall

Vocalist Gregory Porter returns! If you revel in live music, this is one earth-rumbling, bone-shaking performance you absolutely can't miss. Gregory Porter swings with all the earthy warmth of Nat King Cole, the soulful spirit of Stevie Wonder and the poet's truth of Bill Withers.

