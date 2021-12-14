Improv Classes At Vivid Start January 12

Vivid Stage, formerly Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre, in residence at Oakes Center at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit, is offering in-person improv classes for adults and teens aged 18 and up. The classes, taught by a rotating team of instructors including Laura Ekstrand, Dave Maulbeck and Emaline Williams, will be held Wednesday evenings from 7:00-9:00 starting January 12 and ending March 2. All students will be asked to show proof of vaccination upon registration.

Improv for Teens and Adults provides students an introduction to improv comedy or a further exploration of what they've previously learned. Students will think on their feet by freeing their mind, body and imagination through group exercises and games in a safe and supportive atmosphere. Returning students will learn more complex games that require keeping multiple balls in the air while maintaining connection with scene partners. These classes provide a fun creative outlet while honing skills such as teamwork, spontaneity and careful listening that will enhance any professional pursuit.

Registration and class information can be found at https://www.vividstage.org/2021-2022-improv-classes. The theatre at Oakes Center is wheelchair accessible. Classes will be held at Oakes Center, 120 Morris Avenue, Summit, NJ 07901. For more information for any of Vivid Stage's programs, please call 908-514-9654, and visit www.vividstage.org.

About Vivid Stage:

Vivid Stage was founded in 1994 as Dreamcatcher Rep, and is a non-profit professional ensemble of actors who build community with the audience by sharing contemporary, life-affirming stories that challenge, energize and entertain. Our work has at its heart a belief in the essential goodness of people and the power of live performance to connect people through our shared humanity. We expose theatregoers to ideas and lives like and unlike their own with the intention of awakening their imaginations and creating empathy for others. We deepen the experience of all our patrons with personal contact through receptions, talkbacks, and interactive programs.

The company's activities include mainstage productions, improvisational comedy and cabarets, new play readings and a variety of educational and senior outreach programs.

Vivid Stage's programs are funded by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, the Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation and many other corporations, foundations and individuals. Vivid Stage is an Equity Producing member of the New Jersey Theatre Alliance.