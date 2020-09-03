Impact Performing Arts Company Announces Open Auditions For Fall 2020 Youth Virtual Musical Theatre Production

Children in grades 3-8 are invited to audition to perform in a virtual production of Getting to Know... The Sound of Music.

IMPACT Performing Arts Company is accepting audition videos for their fall 2020 virtual musical production of Getting to Know... The Sound of Music. Auditions are open to children in grades 3-8, and the submission deadline is Friday, September 25. Rehearsals will take place weekday evenings 7-8:30pm.

Because of Covid-19 restrictions and for the safety of all involved, the entire production process will be conducted online. Therefore, children from anywhere are welcome to audition and take part in these productions, as long as they have regular internet access. Rehearsals will take place via Zoom conferencing, and students will regularly record their home performances to compile the final performance, which will be live-streamed in November.

Getting to Know... The Sound of Music is a one-hour adaptation of the final collaboration between Rodgers & Hammerstein, which was destined to become the world's most beloved musical. Featuring a trove of cherished songs, including "Climb Ev'ry Mountain," "My Favorite Things," "Do Re Mi," "Sixteen Going on Seventeen" and the title number, The Sound of Music won the hearts of audiences worldwide, earning five Tony Awards and five Oscars. The inspirational story, based on the memoir of Maria Augusta Trapp, follows Maria, an ebullient postulant who serves as governess to the seven children of the imperious Captain Von Trapp, bringing music and joy to the household. But as the forces of Nazism take hold of Austria, the Von Trapp family must make a moral decision.

IMPACT Performing Arts Company is owned and operated by Charles and Deborah Linnell, who have been directing musical theatre for over 25 years, with over 50 youth productions under their belts. "After working for so many years with school and community productions in nearby towns, we decided to finally start our own company," says Charles. "This area is in need of a youth musical theatre company."

Those who wish to register or get more information are encouraged to visit the IMPACT website at impactperformingarts.com. There is no cost to audition, but there is a $210 production fee per child ($180 for each additional sibling). Specific audition and production details can be found on the website, as well as information on private music lessons. Questions can be sent to info@impactperformingarts.com.

