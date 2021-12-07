IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: The Radio Play Will Be Performed by The Theater Project

Over the last 20 years, many of The Theater Project's favorite actors have played -- and replayed -- roles in IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE, and the tradition has continued online. Starting the holidays with The Theater Project's rendering of this "American Christmas Carol" has become a holiday tradition for many families and theater patrons. Audiences can enjoy the show when it is broadcast December 10-12, and meet the cast at a live virtual post show talkback after the Friday night performance.

Set in the Lux Soap Radio Theater of 1947, this WONDERFUL LIFE tells the story the way radio audiences might have experienced it in the year the film was released and promoted on the internet of its day, Radio. Each year, the company strives to add something new, and this year, viewers will enjoy the visual effects made possible by The Theater Project's online designers, Transcend Streaming.

Why do audiences return to this story in so many forms and formats, year after year? "There's a moment in the play where George Bailey turns to a Depression-panicked crowd and says, 'We can get through this thing all right. We've got to stick together, though,''" says Artistic Director Mark Spina, "And that's definitely a message for our time."

