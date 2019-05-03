Hudson Theatre Works Presents It's Annual 10 Minute Play Festival

Hudson Theatre Works presents two benefit performances of "Liar, Liar, Pants on Fire."

Our annual 10 Minute play festival to benefit Hudson Theatre Works includes new plays written by some of our most illustrious playwrights, including John Patrick Shanley, Neil LaBute, Richard Vetere, Nichole Pandolfo, Luigi Jannuzzi, Kate Gill, Perry Guzzi, T.C. Tanis, Cynthia Babak, James Georgiades, Karl Greenberg, Harrison Stengle and Michael Puzzo.

"Liar, Liar, Pants on Fire" has plays that are funny, profane, realistic and absurd. They echo each of the author's feelings and ideas in response to the challenging times in which we live.

The directors for these pieces include Artistic Director Frank Licato, Stu Rudin, Joanne Hoersch, Michael Wurl Larson, Beatriz Esteban, Perry Guzzi, Harrison Stengle, and Adrian Wattenmaker.

The ensemble consists of Kevin Cristaldi, Steve Perlmutter, Cassandra Giovine, Heinley Gaspard, Nick Hardin, Ana Roman, Sara Parcesepe, Douglas Everett Davis, Dorian DeMichele, TC Tanis, Tom Althouse, Tony Oriente, Harrison Stengle, Jeff Foote, Chris Young, Debbie Bernstein, Jeffrey Leshansky, Meredyth Kenney, Ryan Glynn, Kelly McAndrews, Valerie Stack Dodge, Vincent Sagona, James Georgiades and Gloria Lamoureux.

The evening is produced by Gregory Erbach, Annie McGovern and Adrian Wattenmaker, with music and sound by Donald Stark, lighting by Gregory Erbach and stage managed by Dawn D'Arrigo.

The evening is suitable for High School and older.

Hudson Theatre Works is known for it's edgy interpretations of new and classic works. Its previous productions include: Of Mice and Men, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, Jackson Is Gone (World Premiere), 3 Men (Solo Festival Award winner), A Steady Rain (named one of the top 10 shows in New Jersey in 2016), Bash, Macbeth, Uncle Vanya and The Caretaker. As well as it's PlayWorks festival of new play readings.

Hudson Theatre Works is committed to work that is thought provoking, challenging and entertaining;. work that is known for the high quality of its acting and innovative design.

Hudson Theatre Works produces Off-Broadway quality professional theater at affordable prices.

For more information visit www.hudsontheatreworks.org or email hudsothetreworks@gmail.com.

Tickets are $30 and are available thru Brown Paper Tickets www.brownpapertickets.com or 1 800 838 3006





