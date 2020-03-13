HTC Postpones THE NIGHT THOREAU SPENT IN JAIL

HTC has closely monitored the developing situation regarding COVID-19. As the health and safety of the community is their top priority, they have come to the decision to postpone the Spring production of The Night Thoreau Spent in Jail and close down the theater for the next few weeks. The company will be reaching out to all ticket holders over the next few days and providing full refunds for the show.

As of now, the April 17th Broadway at the Barn with Amy Spanger is set to go on as scheduled.

"We will continue to carefully watch the situation and follow the updates and strategies provided by sources like the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and public health authorities," they state. "Should the situation change, we will address our future events as the time comes."

If you have a question regarding tickets, please reach out to our Box Office at boxoffice@holmdeltheatrecompany.org. If you have any other non-ticket-related questions, please reach out to us at info@holmdeltheatrecompany.org.





