HEART OF AFGHANISTAN Comes To Jersey City This Month

The performance is on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at 6:00PM.

Sep. 02, 2022  

Jersey City Theater Center will present Afghan quartet Heart of Afghanistan at White Eagle Hall on Sunday, September 18 at 6:00PM. A multi-talented band widely recognized in Afghanistan, Heart of Afghanistan consists of Ahmad Fanoos (vocals and harmonium) his two sons Elham (piano) and Mehran (violin). Together, they tell the story of Afghanistan from its pre-Islamic Buddhist heritage through traditional Ghazals based on the Sufi inspired poetry of Rumi (who was born in Afghanistan) and the 'Afghan Elvis,' Ahmad Zahir, who took the music of Elvis Presley and translated it into Dari. Heart of Afghanistan's idea is to give a 360-degree view of Afghan culture through music, poetry and art.

"Considering how much we've heard about Afghanistan on the news recently, we Americans still understand little about the country's culture and history. These artists are the messengers of their people. We invite the Jersey City community to join us at White Eagle Hall and experience the rich culture of Afghanistan through its music," said Olga Levina, executive producer of JCTC.

Tickets are $25, $35 for balcony seats and $18 for students and seniors and available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2194559®id=16&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.seetickets.us%2Fevent%2FThe-Heart-of-AfghanistanGlobal-Music-SeariesAfghanistan%2F495663?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. White Eagle Hall is located at 337 Newark Avenue in Jersey City.

Heart Of Afghanistan is an American Voices Production.





