Grounds For Sculpture Will Host Final Nighttime Light and Sound Exhibition in Collaboration with Klip Collective

Night Forms, a site-specific multi-sensory experience, will be on view at Grounds For Sculpture (GFS) from November 24, 2023 through April 7, 2024. This third and final installment of GFS’s partnership with Klip Collective brings back more than a dozen installations from the second season’s Infinite Wave along with a reprise of Froghead Rainbow, one of the most popular works from Klip’s inaugural project at GFS, dreamloop. The exhibition is designed to engage with Grounds For Sculpture’s art and horticulture collections and invites visitors to explore the grounds after dark.

“Night Forms was born out of a desire to build new audiences, engage our current audience, and promote GFS as a truly year-round destination,” said Gary Garrido Schneider, Executive Director of Grounds For Sculpture. “Over the last two years, we welcomed over 90,000 guests, of which over half were first-time GFS visitors. We are delighted that Night Forms and our partnership with Klip Collective helped us broaden and deepen audience engagement and look forward to embarking on new opportunities, exhibitions, and creative partnerships.”

Night Forms’ after-hours experience is a synthesis of light, sound, and video projection mapping, a process pioneered by Klip Collective. Each illuminated installation will offer a unique, layered dialogue with either an artwork or feature from the horticultural collection. Popular spotlighted sculptures include Bruce Beasley, Dorion; Isaac Witkin, Eolith; and Michelle Post, The Oligarchs as well as a favorite horticultural feature, the Red Maple Allée. The installations will be situated at intervals along Grounds For Sculpture’s Main Loop path and their patterns of light will be syncopated to original soundtracks by electronic musicians.

Ricardo Rivera, Creative Director and Founder of Klip Collective, commented, “We’re excited to return for the final season of Night Forms. We’re pulling together the best works over the last few seasons, including Froghead Rainbow and the retro video game-inspired installation on the Dorion sculpture. It’s a proud moment to reflect on all the amazing talent and fun we’ve had bringing this exhibition to life.”

While viewing Night Forms, visitors will have the rare opportunity to explore the park at night. For those who wish to extend their exploration of the grounds, a digital tour highlighting a mix of 20 works from GFS’ horticultural and sculpture collections is offered along the Main Loop path.

Grounds For Sculpture is grateful for Lead Supporter Stark & Stark Inc., P.C., which includes underwriting admission for nonprofit partners who share community tickets to visit the exhibition. “Stark & Stark is proud to support the Grounds for Sculpture Night Forms exhibition. Art is vital to building strong communities. All members of our community deserve access to the benefits of the artistic, educational, and public programs provided by Grounds For Sculpture.” Michael G. Donahue, Esq., Managing Shareholder, Stark & Stark Inc., P.C.

The exhibition is curated by Faith McClellan, Director of Collections and Exhibitions at Grounds For Sculpture.

Night Forms is supported by Lead Supporter Stark & Stark Inc., P.C., and the following exhibition supporters: Bloomberg Philanthropies, Capital Health, Chubb, Gallagher, Geoscape Solar, NJM Insurance Group, NRG Energy, Oliver Construction Enterprises, and PSE&G. Support is provided in part by the Atlantic Foundation, the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, New Jersey Department of State, Division of Travel & Tourism and the Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation.