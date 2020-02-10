Grammy Nominee and Multi-Platinum Saxophonist Boney James is Coming to New Jersey Performing Arts Center

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents Boney James on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

It's smooth. It's sultry. It's got just the right amount of swagger. That's the music of four-time GRAMMY® nominee and multi-platinum saxophonist Boney James. By the time he takes the stage at NJPAC on May 7, he'll be fresh off the release of his seventeenth album, Solid (available April 17). Over the years, his soul- and R&B-infused style of jazz has earned Boney James four RIAA gold albums, a Soul Train Award and two NAACP Image Award nominations. Billboard named him one of the Top Three Contemporary Jazz Artists Of The Decade along with Kenny G and Norah Jones

Tickets to see Boney James are On-Sale Friday, February 14th at 10:00 a.m. at NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), located in downtown Newark, N.J., is America's most diverse performing arts center, and the artistic, cultural, educational and civic center of New Jersey - where Great Performances and events enhance and transform lives every day. NJPAC brings diverse communities together, providing access to all and showcasing the state's and the world's best artists while acting as a leading catalyst in the revitalization of its home city. Through its extensive Arts Education programs, NJPAC is shaping the next generation of artists and arts enthusiasts. NJPAC has attracted nearly 10 million visitors (including over 1.7 million children) since opening its doors in 1997, and nurtures meaningful and lasting relationships with each of its constituents





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You