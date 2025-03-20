Gloria Gaynor Comes to BergenPAC This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get ready to dance all night long when the legendary Gloria Gaynor comes to bergenPAC on Thursday, March 27, 2025 at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $129-99-79-69-$59.

Known as The Queen of Disco, Gaynor's career spans over 50 years with two Grammy Awards and the 1978 #1 smash hit “I Will Survive.” She hasn't slowed down at all, as she still dazzles audiences around the world with her biggest disco and gospel hits.

Her award-winning documentary, Gloria Gaynor: I Will Survive, debuted at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival and is now available for streaming. It looks at the past ten years when Gloria created an inspiring second act to her career by writing, recording, and self-funding her first gospel album, TESTIMONY, which won the 2020 GRAMMY Award for Best Roots Gospel Album.

Gaynor was also featured in the recent Lifetime Network biopic Robin Roberts Presents – I Will Survive: The Gloria Gaynor Story. The film looks at upbringing and the highs and lows of her incredible career.

This will be Gaynor's second visit to Englewood this month as she was the guest speaker at bergenPAC's Spring Luncheon to celebrate Women's History Month on March 18. The event was a fundraiser for the bergenPAC Performing Arts School.

Gaynor shared her inspiring life story, including how she persevered through the different challenges life threw at her. bergenPAC honored Gaynor, a New Jersey native who has performed at the theater over the years, by unveiling a paver stone on the Walk of Fame in front of the theater with Gaynor's name.

