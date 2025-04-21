George Street Playhouse Reveals 2025-26 Season Featuring AN OLD FASHIONED FAMILY MURDER and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



George Street Playhouse has revealed their programming for the 2025–2026 season, selected by the company’s new artistic leadership, with support from David Saint. Christopher J. Bailey, Scott Goldman, and Laiona Michelle will succeed Saint as the Artistic Producing Triumvirate of the company.



The co-Artistic Producers will collaboratively run the artistic aspects of the organization under the leadership of the Executive Director. Christopher J. Bailey, who served as the Production Manager of George Street Playhouse, will oversee Production and Operations. George Street’s now-former General Manager Scott Goldman will look after General Management and Marketing. Laiona Michelle, who has directed a variety of George Street productions, will champion Artistic and Creative Management within the company.



The Board of Trustees of George Street Playhouse will launch a national search for the company’s next Artistic Director.



George Street's season will begin in October 2025 with Tony Award winner Joe DiPietro's (Memphis) play, An Old Fashioned Family Murder.





Details for the 2025—2026 season are listed below:



An Old Fashioned Family Murder

By Joe DiPietro

Directed by Larry Raben

October 14—November 2, 2025



On a dark and stormy night, a once-grand estate becomes the stage for a chilling crime in this razor-sharp comic mystery from Tony Award winner Joe DiPietro. When a pompous writer spills a family secret—tensions turn to murder and every guest is a suspect. A sharp-eyed widow, a smooth-talking fiancé, a jealous daughter—no one is who they seem, and everyone has something to hide.



Secrets unravel, betrayals come to light, and Mrs. Peck’s motherly instincts might just outmatch the detective’s.



Ebeneezer Scrooge’s Big Jersey Christmas Show!

Based on “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens

By Gordon Greenberg & Steve Rosen

Directed by Gordon Greenberg

December 2—21, 2025



Move over, London—Scrooge is spending Christmas in Jersey! This fast, funny, and full-of-surprises reimagining of A Christmas Carol takes Dickens’ classic tale and gives it a fresh, local twist. Expect all the traditional ghosts—Past, Present, and Future—along with plenty of Garden State spirit, unexpected laughs, and a dash of holiday magic. No matter what exit you’re from, this high-energy holiday romp is a Christmas celebration that’s as big, bold, and unforgettable as the great state of New Jersey!



What Became of Us

By Shayan Lofti

Directed by Laiona Michelle

March 17—April 5, 2026



Two siblings—one born here, one born there, grow up, grow apart, and come back together—again and again.



Spanning years and possibilities, What Became of Us is a poetic and heartfelt exploration of family, memory, and the moments that shape our lives. As their past and present intertwine, they navigate the unshakable bond that keeps pulling them back to each other.



What if things had gone differently? And where do we go from here?



My Lord, What a Night

By Deborah Brevoort

Directed by Sheldon Epps

April 28—May 17, 2026



A Remarkable Friendship. A Night That Changed History.



Princeton, 1937. When world-famous contralto Marian Anderson is turned away from a hotel because of her race, she finds an unexpected host in Albert Einstein. What begins as a simple act of hospitality grows into a unique friendship between two brilliant minds—one that will resonate through history.



Based on true events, My Lord, What a Night offers an intimate look at the meeting of these two icons and the events that ignited Anderson’s legendary performance on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial.



Performance schedules, casting, and full creative teams will be announced at a later date.



Comments