Gateway Playhouse Names Renai Ellison as New Executive Director

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Gateway Playhouse has announced that Renai Ellison will step into the role of full-time executive director effective October 1, 2025. Ellison succeeds Alice Woods, who has served in the role on a part-time basis for the past year.

Ellison brings a diverse background in the arts, television, and nonprofit leadership. A graduate of Buena Regional High School in East Vineland, she holds a bachelor’s degree, two master’s degrees, and a doctorate. Her career includes work in television as an actor, host, and project developer, with appearances on QVC, PBS, HGTV, and PHL17. Her recent return to South Jersey inspired her to establish roots in the community and take on a leadership role at the Playhouse.

“I have a passion for theater and a love for performing and public speaking,” said Ellison. “Add in my combination of skills, work experience, and education, and this new journey with the Gateway is a gift and an answered prayer.”

As executive director, Ellison will focus on four priorities: expanding funding opportunities, attracting new donors and patrons, strengthening Gateway’s educational programming, and enhancing diversity by drawing talent from a wide range of cultural backgrounds.

“As the Gateway continues to grow and expand, our need for a full-time executive director became more and more evident,” said Gateway board president Katie Calvi. “Her vision, leadership, and passion for the arts perfectly align with Gateway Playhouse’s mission and the direction we wish to take for the future.”

Gateway Playhouse will host a welcome reception for Ellison on Friday, October 3 at 4:30 p.m. Ticketholders for the evening’s performance of Into the Woods at 7 p.m. are invited to attend.

Stephen Sondheim’s Into the Woods runs Thursdays through Sundays, September 26 to October 5, with evening shows at 7 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Tickets are $25 and are available at GatewayByTheBay.org.