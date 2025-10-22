Gallery On Grant Opens IT’S POSSIBLE At Axelrod Performing Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Axelrod Performing Arts Center (APAC) will unveil its newest Gallery on Grant exhibition, It’s Possible, opening October 29, 2025, and on view through January 2026. Curated by Art Director Randye Krupnick, the exhibition pays homage to the magic and transformation of APAC’s upcoming production of Cinderella, running November 6–23, 2025, as the final production of the season. The opening reception will be held Wednesday, October 29, from 5:30–7:00 p.m.

Krupnick describes It’s Possible as “a journey through beauty, hope, direction, and achievement, transpiring within an enchanted surrounding.” The show features four artists whose works collectively evoke a sense of wonder and possibility: MaryAnn Goodwin, Jeffrey Robinson, Daniel Natale, and Mary Klawetter.

MaryAnn Goodwin brings a modern twist to the fairy tale with watercolor and acrylic paintings of shoes, including the featured piece To the Ball. “I love to paint shoes because a woman can instantly change how she can be perceived—maybe an athlete, dancer, or business owner,” says Goodwin.

Jeffrey Robinson presents Cinderella’s Dreamscape, a series that traces the story of transformation through both realistic and abstract imagery. His painting The Secret Garden Door serves as a literal and symbolic threshold, marking the shift from naturalism to geometric abstraction. The artist describes the series as “rooted in human experience yet elevated by transformative vision.”

Daniel Natale contributes seven luminous landscapes that capture fleeting, dreamlike moments in nature—from storybook cottages to stormy skies. The Two River Times has praised Natale’s ability to reimagine the familiar, writing that “familiar as they may seem, you haven’t seen these places before.”

The exhibition concludes with Mary Klawetter’s collection of five soft-sculpture dolls inspired by Icelandic folk tales, including The Mushroom Gatherers, which depicts a couple reminiscent of Cinderella and her prince. Each doll is constructed from fabric over wire armature, with needle-sculpted faces, hand-painted eyes, and handmade garments.

It’s Possible will be on view at Axelrod Performing Arts Center, 100 Grant Avenue, Deal Park, NJ, from October 29, 2025, through January 2026. Admission is free.

For more information about the exhibition and tickets to Cinderella, visit axelrodartscenter.com/cinderella.