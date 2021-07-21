GRAND ORCHESTRA FINALE Concludes Ocean Grove's Summer Stars Classical Series

The Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association will conclude its popular Summer Stars classical series with "A Grand Orchestra Finale! on Thursday, July 29 at 7:30 pm at the Great Auditorium in Ocean Grove, NJ.

The program will include works by Beethoven, Handel and Mendelssohn, performed by Gordon Turk (organist) and the MidAtlantic Symphony conducted by Jason Tramm, with guest soloists Michelle Johnson (soprano) and Byung-Kook Kwak (violin).

The Great Auditorium is located at Pilgrim and Ocean Pathways in Ocean Grove, New Jersey. All facilities are handicapped accessible. Tickets: $16.00, $10 for students; and $80 for all five concerts prices includes taxes and fees. To purchase your tickets please visit www.oceangrove.org/stars or call 732-534-3462.

Program

"Ah! Perfido" Opus 65, Concert Aria for Soprano and Orchestra Beethoven

Soloist: Michelle Johnson Soprano

Romance for Violin and Orchestra No. 2 in F-Major, Opus 50 Beethoven

Soloists: Gordon Turk and Byung Kook Kwak

Organ Concerto in F-Major for Orchestra and Organ Handel

Gordon Turk, Organist

Salve Regina in E-Flat Major Mendelssohn

Soloist: Michelle Johnson, Soprano

Symphony No. 5 in C-Minor, Opus 67 Beethoven