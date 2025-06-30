GARDEN STATE LIVE! to Spotlight Rising New Jersey Artists at Hard Rock Atlantic City

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City and the Prudential North to Shore Festival are teaming up to launch Garden State Live!, a new monthly concert series showcasing some of New Jersey’s most promising musical talents.

The series kicks off Friday, August 8 at Sound Waves Theater with headliners Low Cut Connie, led by Cherry Hill native Adam Weiner, and Atlantic City-based rock trio Isn’t It Always. Known for their electrifying performances, Low Cut Connie has appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and was featured on President Obama’s inaugural Spotify playlist.

Garden State Live! will take place one Friday each month through May 2026, featuring two to three artists per show from across New Jersey, with a focus on talent from South and Central NJ. Tickets are $10, making the series an affordable way for both locals and visitors to experience the state’s next generation of musical stars.

Upcoming performers in the first five months of the series include:

September 5: Blues artists Billy Walton (Asbury Park), Debra Devi (Jersey City), and Twisted Livin (Somers Point)

October 3: Pop rocker Destinee Monroe (Egg Harbor), red (Hammonton), and power-pop band The Grip Weeds (Highland Park)

November 21: Country artists Megan Knight (Williamstown), Holdyn Barder (Stone Harbor), and Kenny Curcio (Medford)

December 19: Pop singer-songwriters Max Davey (Woodstown), Maddie Hogan (Cape May), and Camille K (Mount Laurel)

More artists will be announced in the coming months.

“Everyone who loves music knows that New Jersey has always been fertile ground where creative artists of all stripes thrive,” said John Schreiber, President and CEO of NJPAC, which produces the North to Shore Festival. “We can’t wait to present the next Sinatra, the next Springsteen, the next Naughty by Nature or Halsey at Garden State Live.”

The festival, now in its third year, was created by Governor Phil Murphy and First Lady Tammy Murphy to celebrate New Jersey’s vibrant arts community. In addition to its June flagship programming in Asbury Park and Newark, the 2025–26 season will feature a full year of events in Atlantic City, including Garden State Live, pop-up performances, and family-friendly street fairs.

For tickets and the latest updates, visit northtoshore.com.

