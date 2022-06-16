Fundraiser Reading Announced For HOW TO FIGHT LONELINESS By Neil LaBute

The Black Box Performing Arts Center, a 501c3 non profit organization, is pleased to announce a special fundraiser evening, featuring a staged reading of the new play How to Fight Loneliness by Neil LaBute.

In this riveting and provocative drama, a young woman's health crisis forces her and her husband to confront mortality and morality. Emotions rise when a mysterious man from her past enters the scene, and the trio must face difficult decisions and the consequences that follow.

Adult audiences have one chance to catch LaBute's compelling story: Saturday, June 25 at 8pm.

How To Fight Loneliness is presented courtesy of the renowned playwright/filmmaker and features BBPAC Rep Co regulars Danielle MacMath, Dan Yaiullo, and Michael Gardiner.

Neil Labute is an award-winning playwright, filmmaker, and screenwriter. His plays include: bash, The Shape of Things, The Distance From Here, The Mercy Seat, Fat Pig (Olivier-award nominate for Best Comedy), Some Girl(s), Reasons to be Pretty (Tony Award nominated for Best Play), In a Forest, Dark, and Deep, a new adaptation of Miss Julie, and Reasons to be Happy. He is also the author of Seconds of Pleasure, a collection of short fiction, and a 2013 recipient of the Literature Award from the American Academy of Arts and Letters. Neil Labute's film and television work includes In the Company of Men (New York Critics' Circle Award for Best First Feature and the Filmmaker Trophy at the Sundance Film Festival), Your Friends and Neighbors, Nurse Betty, Possession, The Shape of Things, Lakeview Terrace, Death at a Funeral, Some Velvet Morning, Ten x Ten, Dirty Weekend, Full Circle, Billy & Billie, and Van Helsing.

Tickets are on sale now at www.BlackBoxPAC.com. For further information, please visit the theater @blackboxpac, call (201) 569-2070, or email blackboxpac@gmail.com.