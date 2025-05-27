Free Outdoor Pride Movie Screening Of LAYLA to Take Place at The Teaneck International Film Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In celebration of Pride Month and in solidarity with the ongoing struggle for LGBTQ+ rights, The Puffin Cultural Forum and The Teaneck International Film Festival will present a free outdoor Pride month screening of the 2024 British film Layla. The movie screening will take place on Friday, June 6, 2025, starting at 9:00 PM (rain date Saturday, June 7th at 9:00 pm) at the Puffin Cultural Forum's outdoor movie theater in the parking lot. Seating will be provided, or patrons can bring comfortable seating of their choice.

Before the movie screening starting at 8 pm, DJ Sir Charles Dixon will be spinning some fantastic Pride beats for a dance party in the parking lot! Join us as we kick off the evening with a lively atmosphere while the sun sets. We encourage everyone to come early, bring your best dance moves, and get ready to boogie down with friends and fellow patrons.

Directed by Amrou Al-Kadhi and starring Balal Hasna (The Lord of the Rings: The War of Rohirrim) Layla tells the story of Layla (Hasna), a non-binary British-Palestinian drag queen, as they navigate their identity and fall in love with Max, an advertising executive. Layla lives a double life, performing with friends and family, and struggling to balance their queer identity with their Palestinian heritage. The film explores themes of identity, love, and the challenges of navigating different worlds while seeking self-affirmation.



Tiff's Executive Director, Jeremy Lentz states "As the LGBTQ+ community continues to face unprecedented challenges and attacks we are proud to spotlight diverse voices of acceptance and equality. It is more crucial than ever to showcase stories that amplify the experiences of queer individuals."



"The Puffin Cultural Forum seeks to create much needed space for dialogue and contemplation as a community in a time when it is needed most, " says Andrew Lee, Director of the Puffin Cultural Forum. "It is our hope that this outdoor screening of Layla will bring awareness to the many struggles of the LGBTQ+ community as we honor and celebrate Pride Month."



Bring your blankets, dancing shoes, friends, and a sense of pride as we come together to celebrate love, hope, and the power of storytelling. This event is free and open to all but reservations are required, fostering a spirit of inclusiveness and joy in honor of Pride Month.



Tickets are free but reservations are required. Sign up at www.puffinculturalforum.org.

