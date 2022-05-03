FIDDLER ON THE ROOF and More Announced Take the Stage This June at Mayo Performing Arts Center

MPAC presents a wide range of events in June, featuring the long awaited return of MPAC's Spring musical, the touring production of Fiddler on the Roof, popular rockers like Melissa Etheridge and The Mavericks and kids favorite Blippi.

Please note that MPAC's schedule is subject to change. Guest Attractions at end

June events:

MPAC'S Annual Spring production

School of Rock

Lead Sponsor Trend Motors

Friday-June 3-Sunday, June 5

MPAC's annual spring production returns to our stage for the first time in three years! Based on the hit movie, School of Rock is a loving testimony to the transformative power of music

$20-$35

The Lords of 52nd Street: Legends of the Billy Joel Band

Friday, June 10, 2022 at 8 pm

Enjoy the music of Billy Joel as performed by his original band members! Featuring Richie Cannata on tenor saxophone, Liberty DeVito on drums and Russell Javors on rhythm guitar, these are the musicians who performed with Billy Joel in the 1970s and 1980s and were heard on albums such as The Stranger, 52nd Street, Glass Houses and The Nylon Curtain.

$59|$49|$49|$39|$29

Melissa Etheridge: One Way Out Tour

Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 7:30 pm

Known for her confessional lyrics and raspy, smoky vocals, Melissa Etheridge has remained one of America's favorite female singer-songwriters for more than two decades. Etheridge performs favorites and music from her latest release, One Way Out, a collection of songs she wrote back in the 80s and 90s that never made the cut - until now!

$109|$99|$89|$69|$59

Fiddler on the Roof

Friday, June 17, 2022 at 7:30 pm

Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 2 pm and 7:30 pm

Tony-winning director Bartlett Sher brings his fresh take on a beloved masterpiece to life as FIDDLER ON THE ROOF begins a North American tour direct from Broadway. A wonderful cast and a lavish orchestra tell this heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and the timeless traditions that define faith and family. To love! To life!

$109|$99|$89|$79|$59

The Mavericks: En Espanol World Tour

Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 8 pm

Dance party alert! Widely respected as one of the most dynamic live music bands in the country, The Mavericks return with an added multi-cultural/bilingual energy added to their musical melting pot. The genre-bending band puts their unique spin on Latin American music classics as heard on their acclaimed Spanish language album 'En Español,"as well as new Mavericks originals, and many of their longtime fan favorite greatest hits.

$79|$69|$59|$49|$39

Happy Together Tour 2022

Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 7:30 pm

An evening of hit after hit after hit that will have you heading home whistling the soundtrack of the 60s and 70s! With The Turtles, Classics IV ("Spooky," "Stormy"), The Association ("Windy," "Never My Love"), Gary Puckett & the Union Gap, The Vogues ("Turn Around, Look at Me," "Five O'Clock World") and The Cowsills.

$89|$79|$59|$49|$39

Blippi the Musical

Sunday, June 26, 2022 at 1 pm and 5 pm

Blippi The Musical brings the energetic and loveable character Blippi off the screen and onto the stage with world-class production, audience engagement and amazing music. Children from the ages of 2 to 7 years old across the world have quickly taken a liking to Blippi's charismatic personality and innovative teaching lessons! In the Live show they will continue to learn about the world around them while singing and dancing along with this one of a kind show.

$59|$59|$49|$49|$39

Meet Blippi in one of his very own MACHINES! You and your family will have the opportunity to take your photo with Blippi and one of his machines. $50 per person additional to ticket price

The following event is a Guest Attraction:

AM Productions presents Wanda Sykes

Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 8ppm

Emmy winning stand up comic, writer, actress and producer Wanda Sykes has been entertaining audiences for over twenty years. She has ranked among Entertainment Weekly's "25 Funniest People in America" and her peers have called her "one of the funniest stand-up comics" in the field.

$49-$145