Edgar Herrera Named Managing Director Of George Street Playhouse

Mr. Herrera had previously been serving as Executive Director & Chief Development Officer of the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra.

The Board of Trustees of George Street Playhouse have announced the appointment of Edgar Herrera as Managing Director, effective June 1, 2023. Mr. Herrera had previously been serving as Executive Director & Chief Development Officer of the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra.

“After an international search, we are thrilled to welcome Edgar Herrera as our next Managing Director. His demonstrated success in fiscal management and fundraising will be an incredible asset to the organization as we enter our 50th season,” said James Heston, Chairman of the Playhouse's Board of Trustees.

Penelope Lattimer, Ph.D., President of GSP's Board of Trustees added, “Edgar Herrera's passion and commitment to the arts is extraordinary. His background and experiences embody the diversity of our community, and we know that he'll be a wonderful advocate for George Street Playhouse both regionally and at the national level.”

David Saint, GSP's Artistic Director said, “The first thing you notice about Edgar Herrera is his infectious enthusiasm! I am so eager to collaborate with this gifted leader in the arts as we bring George Street to new heights in our brand new beautiful home. Edgar will be an important new member of our team as we grow!”

Born and raised in Mexico, Mr. Herrera received the prestigious 2004-2005 Management Fellowship of the League of American Orchestras, taking on special projects with senior leadership at The Philadelphia Orchestra, The Atlanta Symphony, The Aspen Music Festival & School and The Elgin Symphony (IL). In 2005 he was appointed the Executive Director of the Pensacola Symphony Orchestra; after two years leading the PSO, he was nominated for the League´s Executive Director of the year under 40. In 2007 he was recruited by the Syracuse Symphony to lead the Marketing and Patron Development department.  Mr. Herrera moved to Mexico City in 2009 to become the Executive Director of a private foundation formed by partners of the consulting firm McKinsey & Company. In 2013 the Clinton Global Initiative extended an invitation to Mr. Herrera and his foundation to become a member. In 2014, with an entrepreneurial mindset and smart investments, Mr. Herrera successfully developed a multitude of business ventures, including a digital accounting firm, an international trade enterprise, a consulting firm and a mining business, which he sold in 2019 to go back to his real passion, the performing arts. Mr. Herrera joined the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra in early 2020, where he successfully used his experience, both in the Arts and in the private sector, to completely transform the institution.

“I couldn´t be happier to join the amazing team at GSP. I look forward to working with everyone to continue delivering the mission of GSP to a growing and diverse community and to support the exceptional artistic vision of David Saint,” said Mr. Herrera.

Mr. Herrera is an alumnus of the University of Texas at Austin, where he received an undergraduate degree in Piano Performance, and the University of Cincinnati, where he completed double Masters Degrees in Business and Arts Administration.  

 

He arrives to New Jersey with his wife, Luz, their twin 5-year old daughters and two cats. 

 



