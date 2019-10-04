East Lynne Theater Company Celebrates 39 Years at Nauti Spirits

On Sunday, October 13, from 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM, ELTC's Board of Trustees invites everyone to celebrate with the theater at Nauti Spirits Distillery, 916 Shunpike Road, Cape May, NJ. This popular establishment will offer a full bar menu and seasonal draft specials, and members of the staff will be on hand should anyone want a tour of the facilities. For directions to the distillery, call 609-770-3381 or visit nautispirits.com.

Live music will be provided by Will Knapp, Matt Baxter Luceno, who is currently playing Mortimer in ELTC's "Arsenic and Old Lace," and Sydia Cedeño, who was in ELTC's recent "Sherlock Holmes Adventure of the Speckled Band." The complimentary food is catered by The Chalfonte Hotel. A percentage of the tab for all drinks sold during the evening at Nauti Spirits will be given to ELTC.

There will also be door prizes, a 50/50 raffle, and another opportunity to purchase raffle tickets for ELTC's "Great Escape" package. The drawing will be on Monday, November 4 at ELTC's gala, "A Celebration of Judy Garland" at Aleathea's at The Inn of Cape May.

ELTC is asking for a donation of $10.00 at the door, but contributions of any amount will be graciously accepted to benefit the company's ongoing work. Ticket prices pay for only half of what it costs to mount a full production.

For information about ELTC, call 609-884-5898, e-mail eastlynneco@aol.com, or visit eastlynnetheater.org. "Arsenic and Old Lace""must close on October 12, but "Poe by Candlelight" is on Saturday, October 19 at 8:00 PM, and the spooky silent horror classic with live organ accompaniment, "The Cat and the Canary," is on October 20 at 7:00 PM. All locations are at The First Presbyterian Church of Cape May, 500 Hughes Street, where the theater is in residence.

ELTC's 2019 Season would not be possible without the support of Curran Wealth Management, The Henry Sawyer Inn, Aleathea's Restaurant at The Inn of Cape May, The Washington Inn, La Mer Beachfront Inn, the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, Travel and Tourism/Department of State, ELTC's Board of Trustees and volunteers, and the generosity of many patrons.

Photo: Matt Baxter Luceno (center) with Paul Battiato and Suzanne Dawson in ELTC's "Arsenic and Old Lace." Photo Credit: Gayle Stahlhuth





