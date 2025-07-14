ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Enters Final Weekend at Centenary Stage Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Centenary Stage Company’s production of ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE will wrap up its Summerfest 2025 run this weekend at the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center in Hackettstown, NJ.

The musical, featuring the hits of Jimmy Buffett, will play its final performances on Wednesday, July 16 at 2:00 PM; Thursday, July 17 at 7:00 PM; Friday, July 18 and Saturday, July 19 at 8:00 PM; and Sunday, July 20 at 2:00 PM. Tickets range from $29.50–$35.00 for adults, with select discounts available for students and children under 12. Thursday’s performance includes a Buy One Get One (BOGO) special, available only in person at the box office starting at 5:00 PM on the day of the show.

Escape to Margaritaville features a book by Emmy Award winner Greg Garcia and Emmy nominee Mike O'Malley, and a score packed with Buffett’s most beloved songs, including “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” “Fins,” and “Margaritaville.” The story centers on Tully, a carefree bartender-musician at a tropical resort, whose breezy lifestyle is turned upside down when he meets Rachel, a no-nonsense tourist on vacation.

The Centenary Stage Company production is directed by Lea Antolini-Lid, Assistant Professor of Theater & Dance at Centenary University. Choreography is by Arianna Cacioppo, a frequent CSC collaborator, with James Gerard Russo serving as Assistant Director. Russo is a Centenary University alumnus with an extensive background in performance and technical theatre.

Escape to Margaritaville is presented through special arrangement with Broadway Licensing Global.

Tickets are available at www.centenarystageco.org or by calling the box office at (908) 979-0900. The box office is open Monday through Friday from 1:00–5:00 PM and two hours prior to performances. The Lackland Performing Arts Center is located at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ.

Centenary Stage Company’s Summerfest 2025 is sponsored by Explore Warren.