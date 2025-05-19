Diana Ross to Perform at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Diana Ross, radiant icon and legendary entertainer, will come to the New Jersey Performing Arts Center on Monday, October 27 at 7:30PM. After a record-breaking world tour and sold-out 2024 show at NJPAC, Ms. Ross returns to New Jersey to share a lifetime of memories with her iconic hits.

The timeless classics include "Ain't No Mountain High Enough", "Stop! In the Name of Love", "Upside Down", “I’m Coming Out,” “Reach Out and Touch,” “Endless Love,” and many more. With a celebrated legacy that and countless accolades, including the Kennedy Center Honors and a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, Ms. Ross continues to touch the hearts all around the world. Don’t miss a special night of Beautiful Love and music.

Tickets are $69, $99, $129, $159 and $259 (plus applicable fees) and will be available at www.ticketmaster.com starting on Thursday, May 22 at 10:00AM.

About NJPAC

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), located in downtown Newark, New Jersey, is among the largest performing arts centers in the United States. It is the artistic, cultural, educational and civic center of New Jersey — where Great Performances and events enhance and transform lives every day. As New Jersey’s anchor cultural institution, NJPAC brings diverse communities together, providing access to all and showcasing the State’s and the world’s best artists, while acting as a leading catalyst in the revitalization of its home city.

Through its extensive Arts Education programs, NJPAC is shaping the next generation of artists and arts enthusiasts. NJPAC has attracted more than 11 million visitors (including more than two million children) since opening its doors in 1997, and nurtures meaningful and lasting relationships with each of its constituents. Visit www.njpac.org for more information.@njpac.

Comments

