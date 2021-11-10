Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Diana Krall Returns To The Stage With New U.S. Tour Coming To NJPAC, April 3, 2022

pixeltracker

Diana Krall is the only jazz singer to have eight albums debut at the top of the Billboard Jazz Albums chart.

Nov. 10, 2021  

Diana Krall Returns To The Stage With New U.S. Tour Coming To NJPAC, April 3, 2022

Grammy Award winning and multi-platinum jazz singer Diana Krall will perform at NJPAC in Newark on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at 7:30pm.

Diana Krall is the only jazz singer to have eight albums debut at the top of the Billboard Jazz Albums chart. To date, her albums have garnered two GRAMMY Awards, ten Juno Awards and have earned nine Gold, three Platinum, and seven multi-Platinum albums. Her 1999 release of When I Look in Your Eyes spent an unprecedented 52 weeks in the #1 position on Billboard's Jazz chart, won two Grammy Awards, and went Platinum in the U.S. and Canada.

Her most recent release, This Dream Of You, has garnered critical acclaim from fans and press alike. Krall's unique artistry transcends any single musical style and has made her one of the most recognizable artists of our time. As The New York Times recently noted, she possesses "a voice at once cool and sultry, wielded with a rhythmic sophistication."

Tickets, priced at $49-$129 (plus applicable fees) go on sale to the general public Friday, November 12 at 10am and will be available online at NJPAC.org, by phone at 1-888-GO-NJPAC (1-888-466-5722) and in person at NJPAC Box Office located at 1 Center Street in Newark.

For more information, visit Tickets.DianaKrall.com.


Related Articles View More New Jersey Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Wicked Framed Keyart Keychain
Wicked Framed Keyart Keychain
Wicked Organic Limits Track Jacket
Wicked Organic Limits Track Jacket
Summer S Tassle Keychain
Summer S Tassle Keychain

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Watch Willemijn Verkaik & More in Rehearsals for Dutch COME FROM AWAY
  • Dutch National Opera and Dutch National Ballet Present HOW ANANSI FREED THE STORIES
  • Opera Zuid Will Open its Season With ROMEO ET JULIETTE Next Month
  • ASOT1000 Will Take Place on a New Date in February 2022