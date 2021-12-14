Deon Cole Comes To Newark At NJPAC In March
Tickets to see Deon Cole go On-Sale Friday, December 17, 2021, at 10:00 a.m.
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents comedian, actor and writer- Deon Cole to the Prudential Hall Betty Wold Johnson stage on Friday, March 11, 2022 at 8pm. See the stand-up comic who plays the character of adjunct college professor "Charlie" on ABC's Emmy-nominated and Golden Globe Award-winning show Black-ish.Deon Cole's journey started on the South Side of Chicago and slowly made its way to Hollywood. Over the past decade, he's worked as a writer, comedian, and actor, known for his roles on the hit shows "Black-ish," "Grown-ish" and "Angie Tribeca," along with his contributions as a writer for Conan O'Brien's show. . Deon Cole's unique comedic style and delivery has made him one of the most in-demand talents on the scene. He brought his beloved character to the spinoff series Grown-ish. Cole has appeared on hit TV shows, and acted in several popular feature films, including the Barbershop franchise. His collaboration with Netflix produced a stand-up special titled Deon Cole: Cole Hearted released in 2019. Cole is a two-time NAACP Image Awards winner, and he's been nominated for Emmy awards for his comedy writing on The Tonight Show with Conan O'Brien and Conan. Tickets to see Deon Cole go On-Sale Friday, December 17, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Reserve tickets by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office. Deon Cole Ticket Link