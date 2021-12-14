Deon Cole Comes To Newark At NJPAC In March

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents comedian, actor and writer- Deon Cole to the Prudential Hall Betty Wold Johnson stage on Friday, March 11, 2022 at 8pm. See the stand-up comic who plays the character of adjunct college professor "Charlie" on ABC's Emmy-nominated and Golden Globe Award-winning show Black-ish.

Deon Cole's journey started on the South Side of Chicago and slowly made its way to Hollywood. Over the past decade, he's worked as a writer, comedian, and actor, known for his roles on the hit shows "Black-ish," "Grown-ish" and "Angie Tribeca," along with his contributions as a writer for Conan O'Brien 's show. .

Deon Cole's unique comedic style and delivery has made him one of the most in-demand talents on the scene. He brought his beloved character to the spinoff series Grown-ish. Cole has appeared on hit TV shows, and acted in several popular feature films, including the Barbershop franchise. His collaboration with Netflix produced a stand-up special titled Deon Cole: Cole Hearted released in 2019.

Cole is a two-time NAACP Image Awards winner, and he's been nominated for Emmy awards for his comedy writing on The Tonight Show with Conan O'Brien and Conan.