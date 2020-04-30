Dance/NYC Partners With Dance New Jersey And The Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation

Thanks to generous support from The Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation, Dance/NYC has announced its new partnership with Dance New Jersey, a dance service organization committed to advocating for the excellence of dance and dance education in the state of New Jersey.



Through this partnership, freelance dance workers based in all 21 counties in the state of New Jersey will be eligible to apply to Dance/NYC's Coronavirus Dance Relief Fund May application cycle in addition to metropolitan New York City area dance workers.



For a full list of eligible counties, visit Dance.NYC. Dance/NYC will be able to award 50 freelance dance workers based across NJ with $500 grants to mitigate the growing impact of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.



May applications for freelance dance workers based in the metropolitan New York City area and the state of New Jersey will open on Friday, May 8, 2020,10:00 a.m. EST and close on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, 5:00 p.m. EST.





