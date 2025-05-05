Country Icon Trisha Yearwood To Bring Holiday Magic To NJPAC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Experience the magic of the holiday season with the incredible Trisha Yearwood and a symphony at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Friday, December 12, at 8 PM.

Trisha Yearwood is an acclaimed American country music singer, songwriter, and actress, recognized for her signature pop-infused country sound. Born in Monticello, Georgia, she began her music career in the 1980s and gained widespread recognition with her debut album and hit single, "She's in Love with the Boy." Over the years, Yearwood has released numerous successful albums, received multiple awards, and expanded her career into cooking shows, cookbooks, and a lifestyle brand.

Prepare for an enchanting evening filled with holiday cheer and timeless music! Tickets to see Trisha Yearwood will go on sale on Friday, May 9, at 10:00 a.m. To reserve your tickets early, visit NJPAC.org, call 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722), or visit the NJPAC Box Office located at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.

