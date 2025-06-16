Classic American Tales to Present WILL ROGERS TONIGHT!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Saturday, June 28 at 7:00 p.m., Classic American Tales (CAT) will present Will Rogers Tonight! at the End of the Road Theater, located at 3845 Bayshore Road in North Cape May. The one-man show stars local favorite Phil Pizzi as the legendary American humorist Will Rogers, under the direction of CAT founder and artistic director Gayle Stahlhuth.

Celebrated for his razor-sharp wit and plainspoken wisdom, Will Rogers (1879–1935) was a nationally syndicated newspaper columnist, radio personality, vaudeville and film star, and one of the most quoted public figures of his time. His homespun commentary on politics and everyday life earned him comparisons to Mark Twain and made him a household name during the early 20th century.

Pizzi, a familiar voice and face in Cape May County, began his broadcasting career in 1977 and spent decades on local radio, most recently as host of The Morning Show on 98.7-FM WCZT. He has also performed regularly with the Sea Isle Players and East Lynne Theater Company in productions directed by Stahlhuth.

The current production is a revised and shortened version of Will Rogers U.S.A., a play made famous by actor James Whitmore. Stahlhuth first staged the full-length version in Cape May in 2017, after a long search for the elusive script. Unable to locate a published copy, she transcribed the play by listening to Whitmore’s original vinyl recording alongside her husband. The result is Will Rogers Tonight!, a brisk, engaging tribute that captures Rogers’ charm, humor, and insight.

The play also has the blessing of Jennifer Rogers-Etcheverry, Will Rogers’ great-granddaughter, who now works full-time to preserve her great-grandfather’s legacy. In a personal gesture, she sent Stahlhuth bags of almonds from her former company, My Husband’s Nuts, to sell at the theater. She now focuses on restoring the Will Rogers State Historic Park in California, which suffered major fire damage earlier this year.

Tickets for Will Rogers Tonight! are $20 and can be purchased online or at the box office. Audience members are invited to bring a favorite beverage (including alcohol) and snacks to enjoy during the show.

The production is part of CAT’s growing slate of programs. Founded in 2023, Classic American Tales began with weekly storytelling events at the historic Dormer House in Cape May and has since expanded to include workshops, lectures, and performances throughout the region. The company also continues its popular Tales at the Dormer House series every Thursday at 4:00 p.m. On June 19, Stephanie Garrett and Frank Smith present stories tied to the Civil War and Juneteenth, followed by an LGBTQ+ authors reading by Stahlhuth on June 26 in honor of Pride Month.

For more information, visit ClassicAmericanTales.org.

Comments