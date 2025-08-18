Classic American Tales to Present Stories By Alcott And Bierce and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



From August 21 through August 28, Classic American Tales will present three different events in two different Cape May locations: The historic Dormer House B&B and The Cape May Public Library.

At the Dormer House on Thursday, August 21 at 4:00 p.m., CAT will present L. M. Alcott and A. M. Barnard, two stories penned by Louisa May Alcott, but one of them, "A Double Tragedy: An Actor's Story," was first published under her pseudonym, A. M. Barnard. It's about an actor haunted by her past. The other story, "Psyche's Art,” is about a young woman who longs to be a sculptor. Both are read by CAT's artistic director, Gayle Stahlhuth, who, for 25 years, performed her one-woman play, Lou: The Remarkable Miss Alcott off-Broadway, as part of solo festivals and the Chautauqua circuit, twice at The Smithsonian, several times at Alcott's home in Concord, MA, and for numerous theaters, museums, schools, and libraries throughout the country.

On Tuesday, August 26 at 4:00 p.m., Stahlhuth will present a free lecture on Women of the American Theater 1910-1930 at the Cape May Public Library, 720 Franklin Street. For over 25 years, she has studied American theater history and for this lecture, is focusing on these incredible women who wrote, performed, and/or produced: Rachel Crothers (1878-1958), Susan Glaspell (1976-1948), Alice Gerstenberg (1885-1972), Mary P. Burrill (1881-1946),Zona Gale (1974-1938), Eva Le Gallienne (1899-1991), Maurine Dallas Watkins (1896-1869), and Edna Ferber(1897-1968). She will also be reading brief selections from plays written by Crothers, Glaspell, and Watkins.

On Thursday, August 28, back at The Dormer House, More Humorous Fables, which include those by Ambrose Bierce (he wrote over 800!) and fables brought to this country from Africa, will be read by two of CAT's popular storytellers, Stephanie Garrett and Frank Smith.

“Tales at The Dormer House” continue through October 16 every Thursday at 4:00 p.m., where guests are treated to lemonade and tasty treats while listening to stories by American authors. This B&B is located at 800 Columbia Avenue in Cape May, and performances are on the porch, weather permitting. Otherwise, they will be inside. Cost is only $12.00, cash at the door, and guests at The Dormer House and children ages 12 and under are free. Coming up later are works by Susan Gaspell and James Thurber. Reservations are made through CAT by calling 609-884-5898 or emailing ClassicAmericanTales@aol.com.