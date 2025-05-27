Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Thursday, June 5 at 4:00 p.m., Classic American Tales to present “Tales from the ‘20s in Black and White,” for free at The Cape May Public Library, 720 Franklin Street, Cape May, NJ. Registering for this unique event is appreciated and the sign-up form is here: https://events.cmclibrary.org/event/12899042.

Presenting “Tales” are Stephanie Garrett, who focuses on stories about the Harlem Renaissance, Langston Hughes (1901-1967) and Zora Neale Hurston (1891-1960) and Gayle Stahlhuth, who will discuss the Algonquin Round Table, the founding of “The New Yorker” 100 years ago, Alexander Woollcott (1887-1943) and Dorothy Parker (1893-1967).

Stephanie Garrett has delighted audiences at Historic Cold Spring Village, East Lynne Theater Company, and now, Classic American Tales with her stories by and about African Americans. Garrett worked as a Sociologist and Human Resources Manager during her career in Federal Government. Upon early retirement she received the Meritorious Service Award, the highest award given by the Department of the Navy to a civilian employee.

Gayle Stahlhuth is an actor, director, playwright, producer, storyteller, and teacher. From 1999 through 2022 she was the producing artistic director of East Lynne Theater Company and currently is the founding artistic director of Classic American Tales. The National League of Professional Women honored her in 2016 for her work as a theater professional and she is listed in the newest edition of “The Cambridge Guide to American Theatre” (2008).

Look for CAT performances, lectures, and workshops at End of the Road Theater, Cape May Public Library, and Rea's Farm. CAT's popular “Tales at the Dormer House,” 800 Columbia Avenue, begin on June 12 and run through mid-October. To learn more, visit https://www.classicamericantales.org.

