Chuchito Valdés Will Close Centenary Stage 2023 January Thaw Music Festival

Centenary Stage Company's annual January Thaw Music Festival kicks off the New Year with three musical artists, and returning to the Sitnik stage for 2023 is pianist Chuchito Valdés. Valdés will perform on January 28 at 8:00 pm and the performance will take place in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ. Ticket prices range from $15.00 to $25.00. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900.

Previously seen in Centenary Stage Company's 2021 January Thaw Music Festival, Chuchito Valdés returns with his influences of Caribbean rhythms and jazz to create an exciting and energetic blend of spicy music that drives audiences wild. He is recognized as a master of Cuban music and has also studied classical music extensively. This piano master captivates and drives excitement with his dynamic band. Chuchito Valdés will perform on January 28 at 8:00 pm.

All January Thaw Music Festival performances will take place in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center located on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ. Ticket prices for each performance are $25.00 for adults, $20.00 for seniors, and $15.00 for students and children under 12.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900. The Centenary Stage Company box office is open Monday through Friday from 1:00-5:00 pm and two hours prior to performances. The box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms; Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and Twitter. Like and follow to receive the latest in CSC news and special offers.

The 2022-23 Season of Performing Arts events at the Centenary Stage Company is made possible through the generous support of the NJ State Council on the Arts, the Shubert Foundation, the Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, the Sandra Kupperman Foundation, the John and Margaret Post Foundation, the CSC corporate sponsors, including Platinum Season Sponsor the House of the Good Shepherd, Silver Sponsors Hackettstown Medical Center Atlantic Health System, Heath Village, Visions Federal Credit Union, and Fulton Bank, and Centenary Stage Company members and supporters.