Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Christiane Noll, Ashley Spencer, and More Join Casts For SOMA Reading Series

Learn more about the upcoming performances here!

Apr. 27, 2023  
Christiane Noll, Ashley Spencer, and More Join Casts For SOMA Reading Series

The South Orange Performing Arts Center (SOPAC) has announced the casts for the inaugural SOMA backStage Reading Series productions: REVIVAL by Broadway veterans Chris Miller and Nathan Tysen (Saturday, June 3 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, June 4 at 3 p.m.) and STILL by Juilliard Fellow Lia Romeo (Saturday, June 3 at 3 p.m. and Sunday, June 4 at 7:30 p.m.). The casts are filled with Broadway professionals local to the New Jersey community including Tony Award Nominee Christiane Noll.

The SOMA backStage Reading Series is in partnership with local theater company SOMA Stage. The program emerged from SOPAC's Creative Community Brain Trust, a collaboration of five arts leaders bringing innovative programming to the center. All readings in this series are free and open to the public, with a suggested donation of $15. Advanced registration for tickets is required. Further information about REVIVAL can be found here and STILL can be found here.

"SOMA Stage is thrilled to be partnering with SOPAC for the launch of this series," Artistic Director, Dana Spialter said. "There is something really special about SOMA. With all of the theater professionals who live in our community as well as the close proximity to NYC, being only a short 35-minute train ride away, it is the perfect place to be an incubator for new theatrical shows. My goal is that over time, the SOMA backStage Reading Series will become one of the next major players for the development of new works."

Spialter created the SOMA backStage Reading Series provide the opportunity for new plays and musicals to be showcased to the public. The program particularly uplifts SOMA-based creatives, with both playwrights calling SOMA home and the casts being almost entirely New Jersey locals. The backStage Reading Series also offers a unique experience for audience members, who have the chance to view the new works in their earliest form and provide feedback to help shape the future of their development.

Christiane Noll, Ashley Spencer, and More Join Casts For SOMA Reading Series




Resorts Casino Hotel plays host to Remember Jones - Bat out of Hell Live Photo
Resorts Casino Hotel plays host to Remember Jones - Bat out of Hell Live
As part of the North to Shore Festival announced recently by New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and First Lady Tammy Murphy at NJPAC’s Prudential Hall, the popular Meat Loaf & Jim Steinman tribute band (Remember Jones – Bat of Hell Live) will perform inside the Superstar Theatre.
NJPAC Announces New Classical Shows For 2023/24 Featuring Itzhak Perlman, Joshua Bell Photo
NJPAC Announces New Classical Shows For 2023/24 Featuring Itzhak Perlman, Joshua Bell, And More
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) and the Smart Family Foundation; David S. Stone, Esq., Stone & Magnanini has announced the 2023/24 Classical Performances.
Alpha Arts Institute at Sussex County Community College Presents Spring Comedy P Photo
Alpha Arts Institute at Sussex County Community College Presents Spring Comedy PLAY ON By Rick Abbot  
Get ready for the zany comedy, “Play On!” by Rick Abbot, presented by Alpha Arts Institute at Sussex County Community College. The play-within-a-play is directed by Professor Allison Ognibene of Sparta.
Meet The Artist New Play Readings Come to Vivid Stage Photo
Meet The Artist New Play Readings Come to Vivid Stage
Vivid Stage, in residence at Oakes Center at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit, will present its annual Meet the Artist new play reading series on Wednesdays, May 3, 17, 24 and 31. All readings will take place at the Summit Public Library, 75 Maple Street, at 7 pm.

More Hot Stories For You


Christiane Noll, Ashley Spencer, and More Join Casts For SOMA Reading SeriesChristiane Noll, Ashley Spencer, and More Join Casts For SOMA Reading Series
April 27, 2023

The South Orange Performing Arts Center (SOPAC) has announced the casts for the inaugural SOMA backStage Reading Series productions: REVIVAL by Broadway veterans Chris Miller and Nathan Tysen (Saturday, June 3 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, June 4 at 3 p.m.) and STILL by Juilliard Fellow Lia Romeo (Saturday, June 3 at 3 p.m. and Sunday, June 4 at 7:30 p.m.).
Resorts Casino Hotel plays host to Remember Jones - Bat out of Hell LiveResorts Casino Hotel plays host to Remember Jones - Bat out of Hell Live
April 27, 2023

As part of the North to Shore Festival announced recently by New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and First Lady Tammy Murphy at NJPAC’s Prudential Hall, the popular Meat Loaf & Jim Steinman tribute band (Remember Jones – Bat of Hell Live) will perform inside the Superstar Theatre.
NJPAC Announces New Classical Shows For 2023/24 Featuring Itzhak Perlman, Joshua Bell, And MoreNJPAC Announces New Classical Shows For 2023/24 Featuring Itzhak Perlman, Joshua Bell, And More
April 26, 2023

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) and the Smart Family Foundation; David S. Stone, Esq., Stone & Magnanini has announced the 2023/24 Classical Performances.
Alpha Arts Institute at Sussex County Community College Presents Spring Comedy PLAY ON By Rick Abbot  Alpha Arts Institute at Sussex County Community College Presents Spring Comedy PLAY ON By Rick Abbot  
April 26, 2023

Get ready for the zany comedy, “Play On!” by Rick Abbot, presented by Alpha Arts Institute at Sussex County Community College. The play-within-a-play is directed by Professor Allison Ognibene of Sparta.
Crossroads Theatre Company Announces The 2023 SPRING FESTIVAL Lineup With The World Premiere Of STARCHILDCrossroads Theatre Company Announces The 2023 SPRING FESTIVAL Lineup With The World Premiere Of STARCHILD
April 26, 2023

The Spring Festival returns to Crossroads Theatre Company, at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center (NBPAC) and runs through June 11, 2023.
share