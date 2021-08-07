Centenary Stage Company's Front Porch Series Concludes With SONGS OF SUMMER Cabaret

Centenary Stage Company's ever popular Front Porch Series is finishing up with its final free performance of the season; "Songs of Summer", a Twilight Cabaret. The performance will be held on Wednesday, August 11 at 7:00 PM on the front lawn of 400 Jefferson Street, Hackettstown, NJ. Seating is on a first come first serve basis and is bring your own lawn chair or blanket. Advanced reservations are encouraged. The event is free to the public with donations appreciated. For more information or to make a reservation call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979 - 0900 or visit Centenary Stage Company on-line at centenarystageco.org

"Songs of Summer", a Twilight Cabaret will feature a selection of songs to compliment the summer evening. The production will feature the vocal talents of Centenary University students, alumni, and Centenary Stage Company favorites.

"Songs of Summer", a Twilight Cabaret will also feature Jersey Girl Brewing and Marley's Gotham Grill as featured vendors. Those patrons who wish to purchase and consume alcohol must bring a valid ID to be presented at the check-in for the event.

An encore performance of "Songs of Summer", a Twilight Cabaret will take place on Thursday, August 12 at 7:00 pm on the campus of Sussex County Community College 1 College Hill Road, Newton, NJ 07860. The encore performance will not feature Jersey Girl Brewing and Marley's Gotham Grill as vendors.

Centenary Stage Company's Front Porch Series was developed as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic in order to continue offering family friendly performing arts programming to the community while adhering to state requirements during the height of the public health crisis. After a successful first season of outdoor events the program quickly became a popular staple among CSC programming.

