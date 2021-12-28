Centenary Stage Company to Welcome Back The Blue Dahlia for January Thaw Music Festival

Centenary Stage Company is kicking off the New Year and their January Thaw Music Festival with returning artist The Blue Dahlia on January 15 at 8:00 pm. The performance will take place in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ on the campus of Centenary University. Tickets for The Blue Dahlia range from $15.00 to $22.50, and ticket prices increase $5.00 the day of the performances. This event will also be live streamed, and links are available for $10.00 each. For more information, go to centenarystageco.org or call Centenary Stage Company's box office at (908) 979-0900.

Brooklyn-girl, but a nomad at heart, Dahlia Dumont traveled the work from an early age, always absorbing the cultural and musical influences in her path. Her Eastern European heritage and her years as an anthropology student and teacher in France and Senegal shaped her musical palette, and in 2012 she created her project The Blue Dahlia.

The Blue Dahlia: Lyrics in English and French, French and Mexican accordion, klezmer violin, warm and joyous rhythms of reggae, ska and Latin America, the sensual voice of jazz and French chanson. The music can be heard as an acoustic trio in the intimate bistros of New York and Paris, as well as the electric big band in venues and festivals around the world. Dahlia's debut ablum "The Blue Dahlia" was released in 2015, the second, "La Tradition Américaine" released in August of 2018.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit centenarystageco.org org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979 - 0900.

